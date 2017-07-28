Green Motion delivers the very best car rental service at London Luton International Airport.

Green Motion has opened a new location in conjunction with Hampton's by Hilton at Luton Airport with the rental office conveniently located just off the hotel's reception.





On arrival at London Luton International Airport, customers simply need to make their way from the Arrival's Hall to the shuttle bus collection point (adjacent to the Arrival's Hall) and go to stand D. Green Motion's free shuttle bus service is operated in conjunction with Aviva. Green Motion customer's simply need to present their booking voucher (paper or electronic copy) to the bus driver to claim their free shuttle trip to the Green Motion vehicle rental location.





Green Motion located at Hampton's by Hilton, due to its positioning, now is the closest car hire location servicing London Luton Airport. The shuttle bus trip takes less than 5 minutes, taking customers to Green Motion's state of the art location within Hampton's Hotel.





Now, not only can Green Motion customer's enjoy fantastic car hire rates along with the choice of a great range of low CO2 models but also can enjoy the most convenient car rental service available at London Luton International Airport.