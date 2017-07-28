Study: Higher following on Instagram means more matches on Tinder

Mobile dating applications are gaining particular reputation amongst young adults. Tinder is just one of many mobile dating applications designed for use on smart phones. Tinder connects users via Facebook or Instagram to other people in their preferred age range based on geographical proximity. After reviewing photos and a personal description with Instagram profile overview, users can choose to swipe right to “Like” the person they see or swipe left to indicate disinterest. If both users like each other’s profiles, a “match” is created and the users are given access to a chat screen and offered topics to begin their conversation.

Objective:

To examine the effects of incrementing Instagram followers on a viral dating app called Tinder, that how “higher followers count” on Instagram affects certain statistics on Tinder app.

Methods and materials:

The study design was descriptive cross-sectional. Sampling method was non-probability convenient. About 700 customers using rantic.com filled online survey form. The survey asked questions regarding their age, gender, academic level, social media being used by them, their preference of online dating apps and sites, their Instagram followers in numbers and their match rate on Tinder. Study duration was 2 months. After appropriate consent, people filled the survey form. Subjects using Tinder app and have their Instagram account linked to Tinder were included. Subjects who did not use Tinder were excluded.

Conclusion:

Hence, the study concluded that increasing followers on an Instagram account increased match rate by almost 80 per cent on Tinder app. The study positively depicted the effectives of having more followers and demonstrated that high follower rate benefited their online dating.

Link to the full study

http://www.rantic.com/news/significant-increase-in-tinder-matches-after-boosting-instagram-followers/