London Digital Movie & TV Studios announce signing of Bollywood Superstar, Rana Daggubati

The London Digital Movie & TV Studios is delighted to announce the signing of international Indian Bollywood Superstar Rana Daggubati as their Asian Brand Ambassador.

Rana Daggubati is a Bollywood superstar and a National award winning filmmaker, Digital Post entrepreneur, and a successful actor in Indian Cinema.

He made a sensational debut in Telugu and Hindi languages simultaneously as the lead actor in the political thriller ‘Leader’ and the crime thriller ‘Dum Maaro Dum’ in 2010.

His recent films the magnum opus Baahubali - The Beginning and the Conclusion has become one of India’s most successful films, globally.

Given his tremendous foresight, he is accredited with having transformed the evolution of the digital postproduction landscape in South India.

Having inherited a passion for cinema from his family, in 2006, Rana’s first film as a Producer “A Belly full of Dreams” won him the National Award for best film.

London Digital Movie & TV Studios also wish to announce that they will shoot their first Blockbuster studio film in 2018 with Rana Daggubati starring alongside a legendary Hollywood screen Goddess.

http://www.ldmtvstudios.com/

https://www.facebook.com/ldmtvstudios/

https://twitter.com/ldmtvstudios