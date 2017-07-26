Green Motion car rental in the Netherlands have partnered with the peer to peer parking company, Mobypark

Presswire, 26 July 2017

Both companies – Green Motion car hire and Mobypark – care deeply about the environment as well as ensuring that your life is made as easy as possible when it comes to parking your vehicle.

Currently, Mobypark offers more than 2,000 parking places in the Netherlands. Sharing unused parking places offers a direct saving up to 50%. On top of that, Green Motion customers receive a discount of 10%.

Within the scheme, you can choose your parking from private owners in the Netherlands – such as hotels, companies or individuals – at the location and timing which suits you.

Want to avoid circling around searching for a vacant parking spot?

Register NOW at www.mobypark.com/en/greenmotion and you can reserve your first parking place. Sharing assets is dividing costs, it is as simple as that!