BON: THE LAST HIGHWAY - THE UNTOLD STORY OF BON SCOTT AND AC/DC’S BACK IN BLACK

Thirty-seven years after AC/DC lead singer Bon Scott’s mysterious death in London, author Jesse Fink finally answers the questions millions of rock fans have been asking: What really happened on the night he died? Who was the mysterious Alistair Kinnear, the last man to see Bon alive, and what was his fate? With unprecedented access to Bon’s lovers, newly unearthed documents and never-before-seen-photos, London-born Fink uncovers a rich and compelling story that has never been told, beginning with Bon’s journey in America in July 1977 through to his death in February 1980.

From Jesse Fink, author of THE YOUNGS: THE BROTHERS WHO BUILT AC/DC, comes a landmark new biography

For decades Bon Scott has also been widely rumoured to have written or co-written Back In Black (the second highest selling album of all time worldwide). BON: THE LAST HIGHWAY investigates the basis for and veracity of these allegations once and for all.

‘It’s the biggest book I’ve ever written and it was the hardest to write,’ says Fink, who began writing the book in 2014. ‘There are so many unanswered questions around the death of Bon Scott and the three years leading up to it – when Bon and AC/DC were trying to make it big in America – that it became a passion project for me to try to get to the bottom of what happened to him. Just how did the frontman of the best rock and roll band in the world end up dead in a car in East Dulwich? None of the pieces of information that were already available made any sense to me when you put them all together. Something in the story was missing. For me it’s the Da Vinci Code of rock.’

In BON: THE LAST HIGHWAY Fink becomes the first writer to interview all three of Bon’s major lovers, two of them previously unknown to the world. The book also contains the last ever interview with Bon’s longtime lover and muse, the reclusive Silver Smith, who died in 2016.

Quite simply, what is unearthed by Fink changes music history. Already a reviewer from Canton Repository in Ohio has given BON: THE LAST HIGHWAY the highest possible praise: ‘The most extensively researched book on AC/DC ever… if you think you knew Bon Scott, think again. This is as close as anyone is ever gonna get to the complete truth behind the legend, warts and all.’

JESSE FINK is the author of the critically acclaimed Laid Bare and The Youngs: The Brothers Who Built AC/DC. He lives in Sydney, Australia.

