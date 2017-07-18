WHIPPER SIGNS STREET-ART GRAFFITI MASTER “KIWIE”

Limassol based, character-driven messaging entity, Whipper, issued a declarative salvo Saturday night at its press call and follow on “creator party”, delivering handily on its statement of intent to unleash a “no constraints” character driven messaging platform by signing globally recognised Latvian based street artist “KIWIE.”

KIWIE been featured globally on the BBC, as well as CNN tagging the decommissioned cruise liner, The Duke of Lancashire, [aka “The Black Duke”]. “KIWIE” himself has many alter-ego’s and Saturday night was a rare visual confirmed “sighting” of the creator, who prefers his work to be in the spotlight.

Whipper’s CEO, Clark Westerman beamed as he - along with a full, diverse crowd - inclusive of: the owner of Guaba, Yiannis Antoniades; law firm partners; senior journos from the local press and the founders of Limassol’s 20,000 strong, Street Life Festival - All collectively looked on as a fresh KIWIE wall-paint took shape on the Company’s interior courtyard walls. “One of our investors who owns the building was only half joking when he stated the value of the building just tripled, due to the “KIWIE.” Working in real time, KIWIE accomplished a gorgeous new piece, which was the centerpiece of last night’s festivities at Whipper Limassol HQ.

Asked why KIWIE was Whipper’s first signing, Westerman responded: “We’ve been underscoring how vital a character driven, truly open messaging platform would be for real time gamers, streaming content consumers-both passive and active-as well as sport enthusiasts and gamblers, so who more perfectly emulates our “no Silo’s,” and “no rules” than Street Artists? They are essentially the “Punk” movement of today. Whipper is Punk for communication. KIWIE is a maverick Punk-and distilled down, he’s a character concept artist. It’s a beautiful marriage. KIWIE’s last art show? He invited all attendees to steal his art -if they could find it! He created an elaborate scavenger hunt. Brilliant!”

Whipper is negotiating with several additional creators that hail from varied backgrounds to contribute works to the messaging platform. “You’ll see a wide array of characters that you’ll be able to inhabit on any device-mobile, tablet, pc/online as well as smart tv in the coming months,” stated Senior Director of Business Development, Terry Martin.

Headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, Whipper recently confirmed it had closed its Second tranche of its Seed-Round which meant it had now raised a combined 1.2 Million Euro.

The Company develops an immersive and highly irreverent ‘chat and play’ messaging platform that empowers users to speak and interact with their friends as any character they want to be, real or imaginary. The technology involves proprietary machine learning, speech, and audio processing elements.

Whipper is led by a founding team of Executives and Advisors who hail from Viber, Riot Games, Netflix, Swiftkey, Amazon, Expedia and Omnicom.



