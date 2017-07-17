Veteran Awarded Mortgage-free Home at National Fantasy Football Convention

Thanks to JPMorgan Chase and Operation Homefront, Erica Corley, Army veteran and single-mother of two, received the keys to her mortgage-free home in Mesquite, Texas during the National Fantasy Football Convention this past Saturday. The presentation was made in conjunction with the Keys For Life program, an initiative of the Five Star Institute.

"Our military families have earned, through their dedicated service, the opportunity to thrive in the communities they have worked so hard to protect," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., President and CEO of Operation Homefront. “We are thrilled to be here with an amazing Five Star team to help Erica Corley take a big step towards that goal by making the American dream of home ownership a reality for her and her family.”

When the announcement of the home donation to Corley first made news, numerous other companies in the housing and mortgage industries came out in support of this Texas family. Corley received gift cards totaling more than $5,000 from ALAW, Clarocity, Nationstar Mortgage, Oversite Data Services, Truly Noble Services, ZVN Properties, and an anonymous donor.

Dana Dillard, EVP of Government Relations, Diversity, and Community Outreach at Nationstar, said of her company’s participation: “We are proud to support our nation’s vets and this key presentation from Operation Homefront. It is our honor to provide this gift to one of our country’s heroes.”

"It is a privilege to recognize our veterans for their service to our nation. Far too often we take for granted the blanket of peace and safety we enjoy as a nation. Ensuring that those who have sacrificed to protect our freedom are properly cared for upon returning home should be a duty for all Americans,” said Five Star Institute President and CEO Ed Delgado.

Delgado in conjunction with Operation Homefront will have the pleasure of presenting five additional veterans with mortgage-free homes at the Keys for Life Dinner and Concert held at the Five Star Conference, September 18-20.

Keys For Life is an initiative of the Five Star Institute created to facilitate the presentation of mortgage-free homes to veterans. The Five Star Institute is a leading trade organization within the mortgage banking industry. Five Star has partnered with various nonprofit organizations over the last five years to provide approximately $6 million in combined home value and donations to service members. For more information, go to www.fivestarconference.com/keys-for-life/

Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive–not simply struggle to get by–in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 92 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. For more information, go to www.operationhomefront.org

JPMorgan Chase has supported our veterans since before World War I. The Office of Military and Veterans Affairs (MVA) works closely with the company’s business and consumer-facing facets and with nonprofit and government partners to ensure that service members and veterans and their families have access to resources including products and services, employment opportunities, small business and strategic initiatives, and talent acquisition and development. Since 2011, JPMorgan Chase has donated over 900 mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families through the Home Awards Program partnership with nonprofits such as Operation Homefront. Seventy-two of those homes were donated to veteran families in Texas. Learn more at: www.jpmorganchase.com/corporate/Corporate-Responsibility/military-veterans.htm