PDC BIG RELEASES A NEW WEBSITE AND ONLINE SHOP, GIVING USERS FULL DESIGN CONTROL AND COMPLETE ACCESS TO A COMPREHENSIVE RANGE OF QUALITY PEOPLE ID PRODUCTS

PDC BIG, global industry leader in People Identification (ID), and acknowledged specialist for corporate, retail, hospitality, events, conferences and festivals, has released a new website – www.pdc-big.co.uk – which is designed entirely around customer requirements. This new site combines full access to quality People ID products and smart award-winning software technologies with online design elements, an ordering system and shop.

PDC BIG UK launches a new and intuitive website, designed entirely around evolving user requirements. Easy to use with clear navigation, it includes powerful features that allow existing and new customers to access and order their own bespoke People ID products from PDC BIG’s comprehensive range. For the first time, UK users have complete control and flexibility on designing and ordering name badges, wristbands, lanyards, badge holders and reels as well as other ID accessories directly from the website.

The website maintains PDC BIG’s leadership position and enhances its online presence with the only complete digital people ID solution in the UK. It is packed with fast and easy-to-use features, offering unprecedented choice, control and flexibility in design. Customers have complete access to its comprehensive range of people ID products, all underpinned by the PDC BIG guarantee on quality, service and excellence.

Quality personalised People ID products are now clicks away for existing and new customers. Designed for the small to medium-sized businesses with product orders below a medium threshold, they can browse the extensive range of name badges, wristbands, lanyards, badge holders, badge reels and ID accessories, searching either by product material or usage. Strong, inbuilt design elements allow for creativity and personalisation, while site features are equipped with intuitive tools to design layouts, create and recall templates, change detail, backgrounds and colours, upload and add logos and other images, as well as import or export files from the site. It has never been so easy for our customers to design their own badges or customise their event wristbands and lanyards.

In addition, registered website users are able to access personal accounts; view invoicing and order history; and track orders through status updates online or via email notifications. Payment options include credit cards, PayPal and bank transfers. Users can process multiple orders and have the orders delivered to different addresses, with free delivery for orders placed of £100 or above in net* product value. Customer service is available for complex orders and PDC BIG help is always at hand in case of any problems.

The PDC BIG website and products are guaranteed through stringent quality and socially responsible, environmental policies, processes and controls. With Sedex membership, ISO accreditation and the Brady programme of continuous improvement, its global operations are leading examples of efficient and cost-effective customer-led solutions that demonstrate the superiority of PDC BIG’s products across the industries.

Commenting on the launch, Jofroi Dangoisse, PDC BIG Marketing Manager, said, “The new website is the only complete UK digital shop and online design for wristbands, name badges, lanyards and accessories. With a five-day production turnaround on orders, it is the ideal solution for small to medium-sized customers and can handle bespoke orders for quantities as low as one badge or one hundred wristbands. With access to the award-winning Selfit® Global as well as the most comprehensive range of ID products available in the UK, our site continues to make the PDC BIG experience stress-free, whether you are ordering people ID products for an event, conference or festival, teams, staff or retail or hospitality outlets.”

Nicolas Lefevre, PDC BIG E-Marketing Manager, added, “This is the first release of our new website. Updates will follow and new releases will extend coverage across Europe. With such strong site features for design layouts, templates, personalisation and the import and export of files, we are not surprised that feedback from early users of the site was so positive. In their own words, they found the site easy to navigate, and uncomplicated and clear enough to use by anyone, anywhere. We believe our new website keeps you firmly in charge, placing the power of choice, design and editing at your fingertips.”

PDC BIG, a leading wristband and badge manufacturer in Europe, is synonymous with innovative solutions that revolve around ease of use, brand, presentation, quality and security. Its comprehensive range of ID solutions includes name badges, wristbands, lanyards and accessories such as badge reels and ID card holders . They are used globally within Events, Conferences, Leisure, Entertainment, Hospitality, Retail and Healthcare industries. Part of the Brady Corporation, it processes more than two million name badges, a billion wristbands, half a million lanyards and 13 million business cards each year for companies of all sizes and across all industries from its global manufacturing facilities.

*net product value is after deduction of any promotions, customisation and VAT

PDC BIG is a global leader in people identification. We connect people, products, and technology through innovative ID solutions that deliver superior customer experiences worldwide. We are focused on quality and excellent customer service. We provide the most innovative and widest available range of identification products such as wristbands, badges, lanyards and ID accessories to customers all over the world from our manufacturing facilities located in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the United States, Mexico, and China. Most of our ID products can be personalised to the customer's needs and requirements. They can be found in major events like conferences, festivals or fairs organised all over Europe.

PDC BIG is committed to quality and sustainability. We are proud members of Sedex (http://www.sedexglobal.com/), the global not-for-profit organisation dedicated to driving improvements in ethical and responsible business practices in global supply chains and Made in Britain ( www.madeingb.org). We operate a strict Quality Management System, incorporating a robust Quality Assurance Policy which complies with the requirements of ISO 9001:2008.

For a list of services and products, please visit www.pdc-big.co.uk