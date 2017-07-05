Anjool Maldé Memorial Trust announces the full list of its 2017 Award Winners – and the launch of a new award in Social Enterprise

Presswire, 5 July 2017

The AMMT (Anjool Maldé Memorial Trust) takes great pleasure in announcing the 2017 winners of its Talent Awards – given to the brightest and best among the UK’s young graduates. Set up in 2010 as a legacy to Anjool Maldé  (Jools to his friends, 7-7-1984 to 5-7-2009) the Trust makes annual awards with prize money and showcases winners’ achievements as an inspiration to others who follow.

THE NEW AWARD FOR SOCIAL ENTERPRISE

The Trust takes great delight in announcing this new award for 2018, carrying generous prize money.

Raising IT CEO, Tom Latchford said: "Raising IT is delighted to sponsor this new award to be presented to an outstanding young social entrepreneur creating a business with the clear aim of doing social good. We are excited to partner the Trust in encouraging and supporting young entrepreneurs to follow Jools' ethos of “do good, do well”. Tom's own story is an inspiring one. He and Anjool were friends from university, and Anjool provided great encouragement and support to Tom in his early career. Anjool’s success as an entrepreneur, as well as his generosity, inspired Tom to launch Raising IT in July 2009 – an organisation dedicated to raising money for good causes. Raising IT is now the market leader for charity websites and fundraising tools in the UK, raising millions for hundreds of top charities.

JOURNALISM (co-hosts School of Creative & Cultural Business, RGU, Aberdeen)

Winner: Yanita Gorgieva (Journalism Photo courtesy self) 
Yanita excelled in her journalism degree across all sectors and media with coverage that spanned political, health, social and religious. Of her many achievements was a radio documentary on a religious cult - https://soundcloud.com/yanita-georgieva-888810345/full-moon-a-documentary . The examiners rated this as ‘hugely original and engaging…drawing upon an impressive accumulation of sources - a triumph and a terrific piece of work. A particular strength is the script and the programme is beautifully recorded, edited and mixed.'’. Now working for the BBC World Service, multilingual Yanita – with six languages - responded to the news of her winning with: "This award is as humbling as it is unexpected. Journalism is the reason I get up every morning, so this award is an incredible honour. The need for independent, sharp reporting has never been greater and I feel proud to be part of this industry."

ENTERPRISE & INNOVATION (co-hosts Young Enterprise)

Winner: Harry Rudkin (Loughborough College) (Rudkin Photo courtesy YE) 
Harry Rudkin co-founded the start-up company 3-Six Sports based on the design and invention of a sports equipment product Stud Master. Andy Firr- UK Start Up Manager, Young Enterprise – said of Harry: “A worthy winner, Harry demonstrated professionalism, genuine desire, and perhaps most importantly, realism and entrepreneurial flair in his own developmental journey and of the potential for his new start-up company”. He and his co-founder progressed to represent the UK in a Euro-wide next stage of the competition for young start-ups taking place in Helsinki. Harry: “What an honour it is for me to be the chosen winner of the Enterprise & Innovation Award. After reading Anjool’s own story, winning the award gives me a huge sense of pride and achievement which has only further motivated me to continue my entrepreneurial endeavours.”

SCHOLARSHIP (co-hosts St Peter’s College, Oxford)

Winners: Josie Elliott (Biochemistry), George Needham (Music),Oshi Corbett (Geography), Neha Shah (English), Marina Goodman (Law) (Scholars Photo courtesy SPC) 
The award, in association with the AMMT and the Anjool Maldé Endowment, is given to individuals who show high promise across academic and wider student life. Tutors selected the 2017 winners as impressive candidates, meeting the highest standards across scholarship and citizenship. College Master Mark Damazer, CBE: “The five students who were selected this year represent a range of academic subjects and have been heavily involved in one or more extracurricular fields - drama, music, sport, outreach or charity work. St Peter’s benefits greatly from these students’ talent, energy and enthusiasm and hope that this recognition through the Anjool Maldé award scheme will inspire them to make similar contributions in the future.”

PHOTOGRAPHY (co-hosts Stockton Council and the Cleveland College of Art & Design).

Winners: Emma Paling McGough (Commercial Art) and Danny Day (Fine Art)

(Photography Winners’ Photos courtesy CCAD)
The Judges on Emma: “Throughout her degree Emma has demonstrated superb organisational and management skills within the development of her studio photography. Her dedication and drive to succeed are admirable and we fully expect that she will achieve the highest success as she begins her career already establishing herself as a professional creative photographer”. Emma: “ It is fantastic to win the award and I felt very proud to collect it in front of my partner and daughter. To have my work recognised in this way is heartening. The award will enable me to continue to build my portfolio which will help me realise my ambitions of working commercially as a food photographer.”

Danny’s citation read: “Danny is a very talented conceptual photographer with an incredible passion for the subjects that he surveys. His work is a personal metaphor and poetic/visual response to a medical condition that he has had to deal with for a great part of his life. It is both brave and challenging. Equally important is the stark and strident beauty of this work and its eloquent and sophisticated presentation.” Danny: “ To find out I had been chosen for this Award was indeed surprising and generous too! Considering the very personal perspective portrayed within my work I felt very flattered, and is an affirmation of the hard work put into this major project”.

JAZZ PRIZE (co-hosts Guildhall School of Music & Drama)

Winner: Ines Loubet Franco – JUST ANNOUNCED (Jazz Winner Photo courtesy GSMD) 
Citation from Head of Jazz Malcolm Edmonstone: ‘Ines gave a recital of the highest quality, displaying a mastery not only of her voice and musical craft, but of material that had a true depth, that went beyond its musical significance and gave a narrative on a much wider level. The panel commented that if this recital had been an album, it would be one to revisit time and again - indeed we very much look forward to hearing what is next for this most talented musician.’

Anjool’s Parents: “ It gives us great delight in congratulating all these terrific winners with their uplifting stories and achievements. We continue to delight too in the stories of Anjool’s many contemporaries – on this occasion, Tom Latchford, with his company, which works to support charities, and his gracious sponsorship of the new award in social enterprise in Anjool’s name. Thank you to him and a small number of Anjool’s other college friends who help so willingly. As too the Trustees, Lesley Wilson and Angela Davis, and all the generous supporters without whom the Trust would not be able to do its work – thank you all, and best wishes to all the worthy winners going forward.