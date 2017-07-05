Anjool Maldé Memorial Trust announces the full list of its 2017 Award Winners – and the launch of a new award in Social Enterprise

Winner: Yanita Gorgieva (Journalism Photo courtesy self) Yanita excelled in her journalism degree across all sectors and media with coverage that spanned political, health, social and religious. Of her many achievements was a radio documentary on a religious cult - https://soundcloud.com/yanita-georgieva-888810345/full-moon-a-documentary . The examiners rated this as ‘hugely original and engaging…drawing upon an impressive accumulation of sources - a triumph and a terrific piece of work. A particular strength is the script and the programme is beautifully recorded, edited and mixed.'’. Now working for the BBC World Service, multilingual Yanita – with six languages - responded to the news of her winning with: "This award is as humbling as it is unexpected. Journalism is the reason I get up every morning, so this award is an incredible honour. The need for independent, sharp reporting has never been greater and I feel proud to be part of this industry."

Winner: Harry Rudkin (Loughborough College) (Rudkin Photo courtesy YE) Harry Rudkin co-founded the start-up company 3-Six Sports based on the design and invention of a sports equipment product Stud Master. Andy Firr- UK Start Up Manager, Young Enterprise – said of Harry: “A worthy winner, Harry demonstrated professionalism, genuine desire, and perhaps most importantly, realism and entrepreneurial flair in his own developmental journey and of the potential for his new start-up company”. He and his co-founder progressed to represent the UK in a Euro-wide next stage of the competition for young start-ups taking place in Helsinki. Harry: “What an honour it is for me to be the chosen winner of the Enterprise & Innovation Award. After reading Anjool’s own story, winning the award gives me a huge sense of pride and achievement which has only further motivated me to continue my entrepreneurial endeavours.”

Winners: Josie Elliott (Biochemistry), George Needham (Music), Oshi Corbett (Geography), Neha Shah (English), Marina Goodman (Law) (Scholars Photo courtesy SPC) The award, in association with the AMMT and the Anjool Maldé Endowment, is given to individuals who show high promise across academic and wider student life. Tutors selected the 2017 winners as impressive candidates, meeting the highest standards across scholarship and citizenship. College Master Mark Damazer, CBE: “The five students who were selected this year represent a range of academic subjects and have been heavily involved in one or more extracurricular fields - drama, music, sport, outreach or charity work. St Peter’s benefits greatly from these students’ talent, energy and enthusiasm and hope that this recognition through the Anjool Maldé award scheme will inspire them to make similar contributions in the future.”