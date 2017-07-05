Anjool Maldé Memorial Trust announces the full list of its 2017 Award Winners – and the launch of a new award in Social Enterprise
The AMMT (Anjool Maldé Memorial Trust) takes great pleasure in announcing the 2017 winners of its Talent Awards – given to the brightest and best among the UK’s young graduates. Set up in 2010 as a legacy to Anjool Maldé (Jools to his friends, 7-7-1984 to 5-7-2009) the Trust makes annual awards with prize money and showcases winners’ achievements as an inspiration to others who follow.
THE NEW AWARD FOR SOCIAL ENTERPRISE
The Trust takes great delight in announcing this new award for 2018, carrying generous prize money.
Raising IT CEO, Tom Latchford said: "Raising IT is delighted to sponsor this new award to be presented to an outstanding young social entrepreneur creating a business with the clear aim of doing social good. We are excited to partner the Trust in encouraging and supporting young entrepreneurs to follow Jools' ethos of “do good, do well”. Tom's own story is an inspiring one. He and Anjool were friends from university, and Anjool provided great encouragement and support to Tom in his early career. Anjool’s success as an entrepreneur, as well as his generosity, inspired Tom to launch Raising IT in July 2009 – an organisation dedicated to raising money for good causes. Raising IT is now the market leader for charity websites and fundraising tools in the UK, raising millions for hundreds of top charities.
JOURNALISM (co-hosts School of Creative & Cultural Business, RGU, Aberdeen)
Winner: Yanita Gorgieva (Journalism Photo courtesy self)
ENTERPRISE & INNOVATION (co-hosts Young Enterprise)
Winner: Harry Rudkin (Loughborough College) (Rudkin Photo courtesy YE)
SCHOLARSHIP (co-hosts St Peter’s College, Oxford)
Winners: Josie Elliott (Biochemistry), George Needham (Music),Oshi Corbett (Geography), Neha Shah (English), Marina Goodman (Law) (Scholars Photo courtesy SPC)
PHOTOGRAPHY (co-hosts Stockton Council and the Cleveland College of Art & Design).
Winners: Emma Paling McGough (Commercial Art) and Danny Day (Fine Art)
(Photography Winners’ Photos courtesy CCAD)
Danny’s citation read: “Danny is a very talented conceptual photographer with an incredible passion for the subjects that he surveys. His work is a personal metaphor and poetic/visual response to a medical condition that he has had to deal with for a great part of his life. It is both brave and challenging. Equally important is the stark and strident beauty of this work and its eloquent and sophisticated presentation.” Danny: “ To find out I had been chosen for this Award was indeed surprising and generous too! Considering the very personal perspective portrayed within my work I felt very flattered, and is an affirmation of the hard work put into this major project”.
JAZZ PRIZE (co-hosts Guildhall School of Music & Drama)
Winner: Ines Loubet Franco – JUST ANNOUNCED (Jazz Winner Photo courtesy GSMD)
Anjool’s Parents: “ It gives us great delight in congratulating all these terrific winners with their uplifting stories and achievements. We continue to delight too in the stories of Anjool’s many contemporaries – on this occasion, Tom Latchford, with his company, which works to support charities, and his gracious sponsorship of the new award in social enterprise in Anjool’s name. Thank you to him and a small number of Anjool’s other college friends who help so willingly. As too the Trustees, Lesley Wilson and Angela Davis, and all the generous supporters without whom the Trust would not be able to do its work – thank you all, and best wishes to all the worthy winners going forward.”