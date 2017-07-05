IK Investment Partners’ SC I Fund acquires minority stake in Third Bridge

Third Bridge, a leading international primary research firm, is pleased to announce that pan-European private equity firm IK Investment Partners (“IK”) has acquired a minority stake in the company through its IK SC I Fund for an undisclosed sum.

Third Bridge was founded in London in 2007 and has grown rapidly into a leading player in the independent research industry. The company has achieved this growth by leveraging its global footprint, with six offices in Europe, the US and Asia, and developing a diverse set of products to help its clients make better informed investment decisions. The company’s management has aggressive growth plans, and this agreement with IK will allow them to execute on their expansion plans and further develop new streams of business aimed at solving the biggest challenge for investors: access to high-quality, relevant information.

“Third Bridge has seen fantastic growth over the last 10 years, and the support from IK will enable us to maintain this strong performance, and bring us closer to our vision of being the first port of call for investors seeking the best intelligence. We are excited about working with the IK team, who share our ambitions and have a stellar reputation for supporting founder-led businesses,” said, Emmanuel Tahar, CEO and co-founder of Third Bridge.

“As a client of Third Bridge, our paths have crossed many times, and we have always been very impressed by the company and the exceptionally experienced management team. We share their values and vision for growth, and as a minority partner, we are proud to support the continued development of Third Bridge’s business model and expansion of the service offering,” said Pierre Gallix, Partner at IK Investment Partners.

Completion of the transaction is subject to legal and regulatory approvals.

Third Bridge provides private equity firms, hedge funds and strategy consultants with the information they need to understand the value of their investment opportunities. The core offering includes expert consultations, interview transcripts and market intelligence reports that provide unique human insights into companies and markets. With headquarters in London, and offices in New York, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Mumbai, the company’s global footprint is far reaching and continually expanding.

For more information, please visit www.thirdbridge.com