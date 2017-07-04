Green Motion car hire welcomes the arrival of its first customers at Ostrava Airport

The environmentally friendly car hire company, Green Motion, celebrated the servicing of its first customers at Ostrava Airport in the Czech Republic.

Green Motion Czech Republic welcomes first customer

Customers were warmly welcomed by staff at Green Motion’s new car rental location in Czech Republic, conveniently located in the Arrival's Hall of Leoš Janáček Airport Ostrava to ensure that you can start your holiday or business trip off as smoothly and efficiently as possible.



Located in Central Europe, the Czech Republic is a country known for its ornate castles, native beers and long history, the perfect combination for your next holiday.



Green Motion Ostrava Airport has a variety of eco-friendly vehicles available on its fleet, allowing you to make a conscious decision to reduce your carbon footprint.



For further information on hiring a car within the Czech Republic, please visit greenmotion.com or call +44 (0) 207 1864000.