Green Motion Rovaniemi Airport in Finland have won Rentalcars.com ‘Customer Favourite Award’

Green Motion Rovaniemi Airport in Finland have won Rentalcars.com esteemed and respected ‘Customer Favourite Award 2016.’

The award recognises those car rental partners who have received the highest reviews from Rentalcars.com customers.

Richard Lowden, Green Motion’s CEO, said, “Rentalcars is a valued partner of Green Motion and we are extremely honoured that Green Motion Rovaniemi Airport has been recognised by their customers."



Green Motion Rovaniemi Airport puts customer service at the heart of their business, ensuring that each and every customer receives the very best from their car rental experience.



Green Motion has 20 car hire locations in the charming country of Finland – including Rovaniemi Airport, Rovaniemi Railway Station, Helsinki Vantaa Airport, Kajaani Airport, Kemi Tornio Airport, Kemi Railway Station, Kittila Airport, Kuopio Airport, Kuopio Bus Station, Kuopio Downtown, Tampere Airport, Tampere Downtown, Tampere Railway Station, Iisalmi Railway Station and Ivalo Airport.



To make a low carbon car rental booking in Finland at Rovaniemi (the official hometown of Santa Claus) or at any one of our 350 global locations, please contact Green Motion car hire directly at greenmotion.com