Free CAD Training Online for Interior Design Students

Rhodec International, the world's oldest specialist interior design distance learning college, now offers 3D CAD program Revit Architecture for Interior Design as an alternative to traditional hand-drafting - completely free of charge to qualifying students.

Rhodec/CTO Graduate Shani Olexa on the virtues of the collaboration between the two colleges

Rhodec International, long at the forefront of the provision of Online Interior Design Courses, recently introduced the option for its Professional Diploma Course students to study Revit Architecture for Interior Design instead of, or in addition to, the Drafting course module, thus bypassing traditional Drafting completely if they wish.



Revit Architecture for Interior Design is a bespoke 100% online CAD course, tailored specifically to the needs of Interior Designers. In their Revit course students receive all the necessary software, 32 hours of real-time tutor-led training via the web, and 15 detailed instructional videos.

This exciting educational opportunity is offered in association with Rhodec's long-standing partners, the renowned US-based college CAD Training Online (CTO). For a number of years Rhodec students have qualified for a 10% discount on CTO's Revit course, but now it is embedded within Rhodec's Diploma Course itself and is offered at a further heavily reduced price - or even free of charge.

To promote this new development, Rhodec is currently running a SUMMER OFFERuntil July 31st 2017 whereby, for students who pay in full for Rhodec's three- year Diploma Course, Rhodec will pay the entire cost of their Online Revit CAD training(full price US$1,395). Students who do not pay in full are still able to study Revit at a greatly reduced cost of just US$995 - a near-30% reduction on the full price.

"Rhodec has always been at the forefront of technological development - our website first went live in 1995 - and this significant update to our course curriculum offers our students the opportunity to learn this essential modern-day interior design skill at considerably reduced cost, or even at no cost at all."

Michael Dwyer - Rhodec Principal

Rhodec International is the longest-established specialist interior design distance learning school in the world. Founded in 1960, and today 100% online, Rhodec has nearly six decades of interior design education expertise, with over 85,000 students registered during that period and alumni in more than 120 countries worldwide.