Green Motion Car Rental in Iceland adds additional shuttle buses to its fleet

Due to demand, Green Motion Iceland has added additional shuttle buses to their fleet to ensure that your wait to picking up your rental car and starting your Icelandic holiday is now greatly reduced.

Green Motion has two rent-a-car locations in Iceland, servicing Keflavik International Airport and Reykjavik Downtown.





For those customers arriving into Keflavik International Airport, our rental location is based only a few minutes’ drive from the main terminal building.





Green Motion Keflavik Airport also provides a Meet & Greet service if you are in a rush to start your vacation but this service is only available if you provide your flight number in the booking process.



