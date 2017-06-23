Green Motion Maastricht Airport and Rotterdam Airport won Rentalcars prestigious ‘Customer Favourite Award 2016’

Green Motion Maastricht Airport and Rotterdam Airport in the Netherlands have won Rentalcars prestigious ‘Customer Favourite Award 2016.’

The award recognises those car rental companies who have received the best reviews from Rentalcars customers.

Richard Lowden, Green Motion’s CEO, said, “Rentalcars is a very important Green Motion partner and we are extremely honoured that their customers have rated so highly their car hire experience with Green Motion at Maastricht Airport and Rotterdam Airport.”

Richard went onto to say, “Green Motion prides itself on the service it offers to customers as customer service is the heart and soul of the company.”

Green Motion has 5 locations in the vibrant and beautiful country of Holland - including Maastricht Aachen Airport, Rotterdam The Hague Airport, Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, Eindhoven International Airport and Rotterdam North – with the same master country franchise owning all locations and ensuring that each and every customer receives the very best in customer service.