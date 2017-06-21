BEDAT & CO Geneve enters China market for first time through official, exclusive agent SECOO

BEDAT & CO, the Swiss luxury watch brand and China's largest high-end luxury lifestyle e-commerce site (SECOO) have come to a strategic collaboration for BEDAT & CO products to be formally available at SECOO's e-commerce site for sale in China and this marks SECOO as BEDAT & CO Geneve’s first key partner in the China market. The product prices in China will be harmonized with the European marked price.

BEDAT & CO Geneve is a Swiss luxury watch brand with Swiss A.O.S.C. certification. While SECOO have the most professional, extravagant product appraisal team, China's biggest luxury assessment and evaluation technology institutions of more than 70 experts from around the world and national consultants team and 8 years accumulation of massive data and identification technology. With this alliance, both parties are confident to work together to resolve customer's concerns and provide the best quality services to those pursuing a premium lifestyle.

Each and every timepiece produced by BEDAT & CO Geneve practices traditional art deco along with essence from 500 years of Swiss watchmaking industry to showcase the beauty of women's uniqueness, blending the senses and properties of the watch perfectly. It greatly emphasizes the most miniscule design and process detail, extending to the hearts of women, propelled to satisfy their truest aspirations. The idea is asserted being in line with SECOO’s Craftsman spirit. Subtle work, the exuberance for flawlessness and the rare charm of SECOO’s culture desires to link the bridge between sophisticated consumer merchandise and the superiority of service experience.

As a high-end Swiss luxury watch brand, collaboration with SECOO also sets standards for international aristocrat brands in China to develop innovative areas of e-commerce sales. There is more to SECOO than being just a luxury e-commerce site, SECOO adheres to build online and offline high-end quality lifestyle platforms too. Accompanied by the positioning of BEDAT & CO products in SECOO, offline involvement activities are in full swing to start.

From the beginning of May until mid June 2017, SECOO will be working hand in hand with BEDAT & CO in Beijing, Chengdu and Shanghai to provide customers with feel and familiarity to the fine lifestyle feast. There are ranges of distinctive styles from 59 collections. Transactions can be made easily through the use of “Secoo finance” that enables interest free installment payment. With special privileges for VIP clienteles, inclusive are gifts such as scarfs, card holders, cosmetic pouches plus a trip to Malaysia as the grand reward. SECOO aspires to complement one's luxurious lifestyle through its relentless pursuit of click-and-mortar strategy.

BEDAT & CO's first entry into the China market with SECOO is built upon their trust and confidence of SECOO's proven strength and capabilities. With SECOO having the forte of deep market knowledge on china's top-tier boutique market and high-end consumer's profile, BEDAT & CO aims to fully tap the potential market of 15 million through utilization of SECOO's multi-faceted pool of resources such as sizeable record in their market intelligence library on the product sales precision. The collaboration between both companies are expected to be deepened through continuous expansion of the target market, while increasing the dependence between each other to develop future business advancement blueprint.

To learn more about BEDAT & CO GENEVE, please visit: www.bedat.com