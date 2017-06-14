Carly Paoli opens and closes ‘Con Il Cuore, Nel Nome Di Francesco’ to rapturous applause

On a hot Italian Saturday evening this June 10th Carly Paoli appeared live on Italy’s premier television station, Rai Uno in front of an enthralled audience. The concert, Con il Cuore Nel Nome di Francesco (With Heart in the name of St Francis of Assisi) was endorsed by the Friars of the Basilica di San Francesco d’Assisi. In a region that has been hit by earthquakes recently, stars from all different media in Italy gathered to raise funds to help those affected and to pledge their support.

Carly Paoli wearing Caroline Castagliano Bach/Gounod Ave Mari Carly Paoli wearing Zuhair Murad Musumarra/Black Ave Maria

A special stage was built in the piazza in front of the Basilica. Carly opened the concert with her own original version of Ave Maria composed by Romano Musumarra with lyrics by Grant Black. Wearing a white dress by Zuhair Murad , her performance was ecstatically received. This song is already well known to an Italian audience, as it was the official song in 2016 for the Pope’s Jubilee year. Rai Uno televised the Music for Mercy concert at Foro Romano that Carly headlined along with a host of celebrities including Andrea Bocelli.

To close the concert Carly performed the Bach/Gounod version of Ave Maria, showcasing the versatility that her voice possesses. Although the hour was late the audience were spellbound. Even the rows of children who were excitedly jumping round because of the occasion were hushed. Wearing a stunning black Caroline Castagliano dress and accompanied by Steven Maughan on the piano her voice soared and flew around the ancient town.

I love performing in Italy. To be involved in such a concert and for such an amazing cause was an enormous honour. I felt incredibly blessed to be the singer that opened and closed such a prestigious event.

Carly Paoli is the rising star in the classical crossover music world. She has already sung for HRH The Prince of Wales, and has performed duets with Jose Carreras, Andrea Bocelli and Elaine Paige. She has shared the stage with Jennifer Hudson, Kate Hudson, Steven Tyler and performed in front of Muhammad Ali. She has headlined events in New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Kuala Lumpur, Florence, Monaco and Rome. On the 30th June 2017 she will release her debut album Singing My Dreams.

