EUROMOVERS gives Scottish homeless people a fresh start

EUROMOVERS, the global moving network, supported the FreshStart charity in Edinburgh, Scotland, during its annual conference held in the city in May. The network, supported generously by its membership, raised a total of €2,250 for the charity through a lottery in which delegates competed to win a range of lovely prizes including, of course, the odd bottle of Scotch.

Photo: Thomas Juchum with the cheque for FreshStart

Photo: Lottery winner, Mirjam Oggel from Gebr. Van den Eijnden in The Netherlands



FreshStart supports people in Edinburgh who have been homeless but are now working hard to set up in a new home. Support is very practical including: help with decorating, cooking lessons so people can prepare nutritious food inexpensively, and even curtains so they can enjoy their privacy.

“We were very pleased to be able to help FreshStart during our visit to Edinburgh,” said Thomas Juchum, EUROMOVERS General Manager. “We were very impressed by the vitally important work done by the charity.” EUROMOVERS donated €1,000 from central funds and members were very generous in joining in the fun of the lottery. “We donated all the proceeds to FreshStart and was pleased to be able to present them with the cheque,” said Thomas.

Mirjam Oggel from Gebr. Van den Eijnden in The Netherlands, won the first prize in the lottery which was a free delegate pass to the 2018 EUROMOVERS conference in Prague, worth over €600. Other prizes included bottles of whisky, a Scottish food hamper and highland-themed gifts.

The lottery and charitable donation formed part of EUROMOVERS’ continuing Corporate Social Responsibility programme.

Web: www.euromovers.com