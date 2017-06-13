Chopstix Group UK Launches First Franchise Restaurant in Münster, Germany

Chopstix Group UK, the accessible Oriental quick service restaurant brand, launches today in Münster, Germany with franchise partners Westfalen AG and local forecourt operator Jörg Binding offering their customers the delicious Oriental fusion food for the first time on mainland Europe with a second site already in planning. This is the second European launch following the tremendous success of Applegreen’s launch of the Chopstix brand in Southern Ireland in 2015.

Max Hilton Jenvey, the Chief Operating Officer at Chopstix Group UK said, “Germany’s love affair with Oriental food is supported by the strong growth of Asian take away. Oriental take away restaurants in Germany grew by 10% over the last three years. Chopstix Noodle Bar fulfils that need with faster, fresher, healthier, great tasting Oriental fusion food on the move at great value for money.”

Chopstix, recently ranked 25th in Food Franchise‘s “Top 50 Franchise Opportunities in the UK” and is one of the more cost effective franchise opportunities in terms of capex and return on investment, with full restaurant fit out starting from only £75,000. In December of 2016, Chopstix unveiled its new instore marketing, digital branding, and interiors scheme at the Oxford Street Launch. This included new guidelines for franchisees including ‘store packs’, graphics packs and brand guidelines to ensure all restaurants are on brand. With a comprehensive franchise support program in place, Chopstix Group UK is more than ready to share their success and support with franchisees worldwide.

Founding partners Menashe Sadik and Sam Elia, said, “Since working with Max to help us unleash the franchise potential of the Chopstix brand we are very excited in this next stage of our European development; working with Westfalen AG and other dedicated franchise partners within Germany and the rest of Europe.”

Chopstix Group UK is a quick service restaurant brand which offers fast, fresh and healthy Oriental fusion cuisine across the UK and Republic of Ireland. Chopstix Chefs cook the food onsite to ensure each dish is served as fresh as possible and deliver chef theatre. Since the first major shopping centre brand opened at Bluewater in 2010, Chopstix has become a staple in the shopping centre food court.