SH Group learning from UK insurers failed experience

There is a new study found that insurers can only answer 30% of Facebook, 25% of Twitter and 23% of e-mails queries. Yes, the data is not very good, but if we compare them with last year's numbers, the data is even worse.

According to the 2017 Eptica Insurance study, the UK's leading insurer failed to accurately answer the 68% of the usual problems raised by the digital platform - worse than 47% in 2016.

The study also highlighted the gap between expectations and reality, with 78% of consumers saying they want to switch channels when talking to insurance companies. Reality checks show that all companies surveyed cannot answer on all four channels in email, Chat, Twitter and Facebook.

Of particular concern is that many insurance companies have given a completely different response to each channel, showing a lack of consistency in the regulated industry. The study report said that only 5% of the people manage to obtain a consistent answer from three different channels, and 70% of the insurance companies are not able to be completely consistent in their answer.

In response time, on average, it takes 40 hours and 25 minutes to get an email reply, Twitter 49 minutes, Facebook 3 hours 45 minutes. Eptica said that this is far beyond the expectations of consumers. "44% of respondents said they wanted to get the answer on Facebook in 30 minutes, while 62% wanted to receive an answer in an e-mail within 2 hours." The study showed that only 10% of the companies met this standard.

