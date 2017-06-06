PSI Services LLC acquires a&dc Ltd, leaders in behavioural assessment and development

PSI Services LLC (PSI), a global assessment provider, today announced that they have acquired Assessment & Development Consultants Ltd (a&dc), a leader in behavioural assessment and development with a multitude of products that enhance recruitment decisions and development outcomes.

Joining forces to deliver innovative assessment content on the world’s leading technology

The acquisition of a&dc boosts PSI’s global Talent Assessment offering through access to a huge range of instruments and consulting solutions including the disruptive VirtualACTM, the ready to use screening tools ‘SIFT’ and ‘Dilemmas’ Situational Judgement Tests, together with the LIVED® leadership assessment and development solutions.

Steve Tapp, President and CEO at PSI said “This acquisition will continue PSI’s growth strategy, further strengthening our core Talent Assessment offering. The a&dc suite of assessment and development products enhance our industry leading portfolio even further, placing disruptive and experiential assessment tools and expertise at the fingertips of HR professionals worldwide. Coupled with our leading edge technology, we will continue to drive innovative assessment solutions and enhance how our customers select and develop their workforce.”

Nigel Povah, CEO of a&dc commented “When I started a&dc 30 years ago, I was passionate about providing great assessment and development content. The a&dc portfolio – with over 250 assessment products – will continue its journey alongside PSI’s assessment technology, which will drive the delivery of our robust assessment content into the digital era.”

PSI provides innovative assessment solutions that influence everyone’s career. PSI offers clients various solutions to measure, assess and identify the skills, traits and abilities of individuals seeking jobs, degrees, and professional qualifications.

Since 1988 a&dc has been working in partnership with our clients to make a measurable difference to business performance by using behavioural assessment and development techniques to assess, recruit and develop great talent. a&dc provide cutting edge assessment and development solutions for the digital age through business simulations, interviews and psychometric tests. With over 250 ready-to-use exercises that form our AC-EXS® range, and 15 adaptable tools that can be bespoke or completely customised, we have helped clients achieve their strategic goals through their talent. We work with national and international organisations across all sectors and have a network of over 30 partners across the globe.

PSI, is the leading provider of talent measurement solutions that help organizations of all sizes hire, develop, and retain the right talent. Our comprehensive suite of over 500 industry-leading assessment tools, including the highly-regarded 16pf®assessment; innovative delivery and reporting technology; and consulting services offers a single source for streamlined people measurement.

Over 16,000 human resources and talent management professionals use PSI solutions to improve their hiring decisions, shorten time-to-fill, reduce recruiting costs, and increase talent performance and retention. PSI has over seventy years of experience providing worldwide testing solutions to corporations, federal and state government agencies, professional associations, certifying bodies and leading academic institutions.

