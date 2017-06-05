PICTURES: Polyus, Russia’s largest gold miner and top 10 global gold producer announces intention to float on London Stock Exchange today

Presswire, 5 June 2017

Please use the download link to take the images, provided below for publication.

ITF link: http://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-detail/IRSH/13248892.html

More on the company at its website, here. 

St James's House Logo
Blagodatnoye
St James's House Logo
Mill - Polyus
St James's House Logo
Natalka at night
St James's House Logo
Natalka
St James's House Logo
Olimpiada Pit
St James's House Logo
Olimpiada Truck
St James's House Logo
Olimpiada
St James's House Logo
Polyus Plant
St James's House Logo
Smelter
St James's House Logo
Titimukhta
Link to download complete picture pack, here: https://we.tl/l00OF4Hsc8