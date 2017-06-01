Green Motion car hire continues its network expansion within Greece

International car rental company, Green Motion, which opened in Greece in 2014, has continued its network expansion in Greece with the most recent opening supporting Kalamata International Airport.

Green Motion Kalamata Airport is located within a short walking distance of the main airport terminal.

The Green Motion vehicle rental brand has enjoyed tremendous growth within the last few years, developing from its original roots in the United Kingdom to now having a presence in 30 countries globally.

Green Motion specialises in offering its customers a great choice of lower CO2 vehicles at market leading prices while forever being mindful of the environment, keeping our impact to a minimum.

For further information on renting a car at Kalamata Airport, please visit greenmotion.com

To find out about car hire franchising in Greece or throughout the world with Green Motion, please visit greenmotion.com/franchising