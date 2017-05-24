Worldwide Funding Corp, a global asset management firm founded in 2007 that has $43 billion in capital commitments across its sponsored-funds and separate accounts, announced the launch of New Silk Road Initiative Fund last week.

Fund will Focus on New Silk Road initiative investment Interests

With a $2,000 minimum subscription requirement and an investor friendly tax reporting structure, the fund is designed to give accredited investors easier access to the New Silk Road initiative started by President Xi Jinping in 2013 that focuses on connectivity and cooperation among countries primarily between the People’s Republic of China and the rest of Eurasia, which consists of two main components, the land-based "Silk Road Economic Belt" (SREB) and ocean going "Maritime Silk Road" (MSR).

New Silk Road Initiative Fund are planned for primary interests in New Silk Road initiative private equity funds, with a supplementary focus on primary and direct commitments of the SREB and MSR. Similar to Worldwide Funding Corp other offerings, the New Silk Road Fund’s strategy seeks the long-term capital appreciation associated with private equity with a lower risk profile.

“To date, liquidity and other structural and regulatory challenges have made it more difficult for individuals to gain exposure to alternative assets," said Steve Jackson, CEO of Worldwide Funding Corp. "The private equity industry in general is now evolving as we shift from a ‘defined benefit’ retirement universe to a 'defined contribution' construct and we think this fund and strategy provides an approach that may be appropriate for many investors. Furthermore, as an alternative investment, New Silk Road Initiative Fund can complement and potentially improve the risk/reward characteristic of an investment portfolio with a user-friendly structure that provides transparency and investor safeguards.”

New Silk Road Initiative Fund is an early pioneer in the New Silk Road initiative private equity market with more than 10 years of experience in providing liquidity solutions to investors seeking to sell, reduce the number of, or re-deploy private equity assets within their private portfolios. By concentrating on fast growth New Silk Road initiative private equity, New Silk Road Initiative Fund seeks to minimize the blind pool risk and the j-curve often associated with mature private equity investments.

Worldwide Funding Corp’s strategy builds on the strengths of all its businesses and focuses its efforts on areas in which it excels, while seeking to capitalize on the compelling growth prospects in the businesses and regions in which it operates, to generate attractive and sustainable returns. All its businesses are capital-efficient and benefit from a strong competitive position in their targeted markets. “We are excited to offer this new fund to financial advisors and their clients,” said Steve Jackson, CEO of Worldwide Funding Corp. “By providing access to New Silk Road initiative private equity, primarily through direct investments, New Silk Road Initiative Fund offers clients investment opportunities not generally available through traditional asset classes.”

New Silk Road Initiative Fund is registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Investment Company Act of 1940. For more information on the New Silk Road Initiative Fund, please visit https://www.worldwidecorp.com/newsilkroad

A leading, active asset management firm, Worldwide Funding Corp manages more than $43 billion for affiliated and external institutions as well as individual investors. With 10 years of history in asset management, Worldwide Funding Corp has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, and multi-asset strategies and solutions.