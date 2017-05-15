Worldwide Funding Corp bags top financial accolades

Worldwide Funding Corp has started off 2017 on a winning note with awards and recognition from reputable financial awards institutions.

The firm was recognised as the ‘Best Asset Manager’ and ‘Most Influential Brand’ in the prestigious New York Economic Forum; and was also awarded ‘Best Asset Management Firm’ at the Boston Finance Awards for several successful transactions in 2016.

Commenting on the development, Steve Jackson, CEO of Worldwide Funding Corp stated, “An unpredictable 2016 has reaffirmed the need for asset managers to be flexible and consider multiple outcomes. In the past year, financial markets across the world have been plagued by uncertainty. Whether we have been facing seismic political activity, the threat bequeathed by technology, or the changing demographics of the high net worth market, we currently find ourselves in a position few would have predicted this time last year.”

“We are pleased to have commenced the year on such a high note by winning these prestigious awards. We are always humbled by credible recognition because we know they are the result of true teamwork and a commitment to excellence. We are proud to share these with our partners, and remain grateful to them for being the inspiration behind the opportunities we deliver.” he added.

The prestigious New York Economic Forum awards is the industry’s leading barometer of the world’s best service and product providers.

The Boston Finance awards seek to reflect the innovation, achievement, strategy, progressive and inspirational changes taking place within the global financial community.

Founded in 2007, Worldwide Funding Corp is one of the leading financial services groups in the world. Based on a diversified wealth management model and financial solidity with a strategy of sustainable growth, Worldwide Funding Corp’s commitment to serving its clients is supported by a wide range of investment capabilities in nearly every asset class – ranging from traditional (equities, fixed income, multi-asset) to alternatives (hedge funds, funds of hedge funds, real estate, infrastructure and private equity). For over a decade, Worldwide Funding Corp has been committed to bringing its global resources to bear on the portfolios of companies and individuals to help them achieve their wealth management objectives.