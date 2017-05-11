Applying assessment to solve your HR challenges: New assessment training set to ensure HR are upskilled to assess for the new world of work

PSI Talent Measurement have launched new and ground-breaking assessment training with full accreditation from the British Psychological Society.

British Psychological Society has accredited PSI’s new TUOA & TUOP assessment training courses

Customer feedback from the new Assessment Fundamentals course is hugely positive with David Graham, Organisational Development Advisor at South Ayrshire Council saying “Went through content at a good pace and in an engaging way, really good trainer” and that he would very much recommend this course to others.

PSI’s new Assessment Fundamentals course covers both the BPS Test User: Occupational, Ability (formerly Level A) and Test User: Occupational, Personality (formerly Level B) content and, uniquely, provides access and orientation in the widest range of leading assessments including A&DC’s Virtual AC, Arctic Shores’ Game Based Assessments, Hogan suite, JCA’s Emotional Intelligence Profile, Pearson’s Watson-Glaser, Saberr’s Base (team assessment), and the 16pf assessment.

Chris Small, Vice President International at PSI Talent Measurement said “It’s fantastic to offer BPS accredited training so that HR professionals can upskill in the use of assessment that has the technical rigour demanded by the BPS, whilst also focusing on the practical way that selection and development is delivered in the real world. Our programmes are specifically developed to address current assessment challenges, applying digitised solutions, enhancing candidate experience, and applying multiple assessments to provide deeper insight. All of these areas have been identified as driving better recruitment and talent decisions. Our courses are designed to put technology at the forefront of any assessment solution, empowering HR professionals to use candidate data in the most impactful, efficient, and meaningful way.”

PSI, is the leading provider of talent measurement solutions that help organizations of all sizes hire, develop, and retain the right talent. Our comprehensive suite of over 500 industry-leading assessment tools, including the highly-regarded 16pf®assessment; innovative delivery and reporting technology; and consulting services offers a single source for streamlined people measurement. Over 16,000 human resources and talent management professionals use PSI solutions to improve their hiring decisions, shorten time-to-fill, reduce recruiting costs, and increase talent performance and retention.

For further information, including upcoming training dates, please visit http://international.psionline.com/training