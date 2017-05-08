Green Motion continues its European expansion with a new location at Ljubljana Airport in Slovenia

Green Motion Car Rental is continuing its further expansion with the opening of its new in-terminal facility at Ljubljana Airport in Slovenia.

Slovenia represents the 17th country for Green Motion in Europe, bringing their total country count with the recent introduction of Sweden to 30 countries.



Green Motion's CEO, Richard Lowden, said, "I am really excited with the next stage of our development in delivering excellent facilities for our customers. Green Motion has joined all of the major brands such as Enterprise and Europcar in Ljubljana Airport's in-terminal facility in order for us to deliver a seamless car rental service to our customers."



Richard went on to say, "Slovenia is proving to be a very important market for Green Motion and I am very proud to be partnering with such a strong franchisee."



The owner of the franchise for Slovenia, Zoran Zanoski, said, "I am delighted to be partnering with Green Motion and to be challenged with the objective of developing the brand throughout my beautiful country. I look forward to welcoming many customers during the forthcoming summer season."



For information on hiring a car with Green Motion at Ljubljana Airport, visit greenmotion.com

For information on car rental franchising with Green Motion, visit greenmotion.com/franchise