First IATP European Trampoline Park Conference focuses on new safety standards

On the 22nd & 23rd May 2017, at the London Paddington Hilton the International Association of Trampoline Parks (IATP) will hold their 1st European Conference and Trade Show. Bringing together operators, owners and suppliers the 2 day event includes a trade show, numerous workshops by leading figures in the industry, as well a training session focusing on the new BSI Publically Available Standard (PAS), published for the first time in March.

It will also hold the launch of the new European Committee of the IATP who will focus on the needs of members in Europe and work with the IATP worldwide to continue to develop the Trampoline Industry and drive up standards.

The conference and trade show will give all those involved in the fast developing Trampoline Park Industry an opportunity to look in more depth at the different aspects and challenges of the industry including the new BSI standards, equipment options, regulation, manufacturing and insurance as well as an extensive trade show and networking opportunities.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) has reported a rapid growth in trampoline parks over the last two years, with around 100 operating in major towns and cities.

There were just a handful of trampoline parks in the UK launched in 2014 and now there are projected to be over 150 in 2017.

The purpose of the IATP is to be regarded as an essential resource and an international authority for the trampoline industry.

IAPT Mission: To serve our membership by promoting optimally safe operations, facilitating commercial success and stimulating growth of the trampoline park industry.