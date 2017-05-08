New website set to change the face of online dating

A new free website which boasts the most innovative technology ever devised to help people meet their perfect partner looks set to change the world of online dating forever.

The Faces team at their office in Whiteley - CEO Martin Montague in black polo shirt on left

Faces.com, developed by a Hampshire-based company, matches members with potential new partners in real-time, constantly updating and refining results based on users’ habits making finding the right person easier than ever before.

The dating and social site has been in development for four years and the innovative software behind it contains more than a million lines of code making its intuitive technology world-class and world-beating.

And unlike other dating sites which can cost users hundreds of pounds a year, Faces.com is completely free for users – with no hidden charges, premium upgrades or fees of any kind.

www.faces.com includes a range of never seen before features dreamt up by the young development team behind the site, all aimed at making the user experience for members simple, fun and results driven.

Members get complete control over exactly what they want to see as the all-new algorithm delivers ever-improving results based on user habits and choices, with simple controls to change a wide range of real-time adjusted parameters.

Among the innovative new features on the site is a Quick Date function that allows users to invite people from their match list to go on a date organised just 24 hours in advance, perfect for people who like a bit of spontaneity in their lives.

“They say money can’t buy you love and with Faces.com there’s no need to even try,” says Martin Montague, CEO of Symbios Solutions Limited, the company behind the site.

“We’ve made the site itself completely free which is very different from other dating platforms which often have monthly charges and long contracts. We really wanted to make the best free dating site on the planet – and making it free is a huge part of that.”

The site is initially being launched in the south of England with further roll-outs within the UK and overseas scheduled as the user base grows. “Most people don’t want to travel halfway across the country for a date so it makes sense to do it by region,” says Martin.

“Faces.com really puts users in charge and the system learns from what they do and constantly rebuilds their match list in real-time which gives very high quality results – and will hopefully help people to meet their perfect partner.

“We’ve really sought to innovate and create an experience for users which is fun – and we’ve sprinkled some great new ideas into the whole thing, like Quick Dates. People live very busy lives and Quick Dates lets them speed up the dating process.

“Everyone needs some love in their lives and we at Faces.com are using the latest technology to match people up and help more and more people to meet the love of their lives.”

