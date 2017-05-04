Green Motion arrives in 30 countries

Green Motion, the eco focused car rental company, announced today the sale of its latest master country franchise in Sweden.

The opening of Green Motion in Sweden will bring Green Motion's country count up to 30. Since the company's inception in 2007, Green Motion has enjoyed tremendous growth with its unique brand positioning capturing both leisure and corporate car hire customers.



The founder and CEO of the company, Richard Lowden, went on record saying, "This is another tremendous milestone for Green Motion with us selling our first franchise within Scandinavia."



Richard went on to say, "Green Motion remains committed to delivering not only an alternative vehicle rental choice for our customers but also great value and service, I am confident that our new franchise for Sweden, owned by Anders Jutemyr, will be a tremendous success."



Green Motion's first location in Sweden will open at Stockholm Arlanda International Airport with further locations to be announced during the course of 2017.



Green Motion offers a great range of low emissions vehicles which in Sweden will be led by Hyundai including their new Ioniq range.



For further information on hiring a car with Green Motion at Stockholm Arlanda Airport, please visit greenmotion.com.



For further information on car rental franchising with Green Motion, please visit greenmotion.com/franchise.