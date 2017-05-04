Centrica’s Io-Tahoe LLC subsidiary acquires Rokitt Astra technology, strengthens innovation pipeline and data science expertise

Centrica plc has today announced the first acquisition through its Centrica Innovations unit. Io-Tahoe LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centrica plc, has acquired the assets of Rokitt Inc. and their proprietary Rokitt Astra technology. Rokitt Astra is a data discovery software solution that enables companies to discover meaningful information from their data and data relationships through a unique set of machine learning algorithms. Rokitt is a technology company based in New Jersey, US.

The acquisition strengthens Centrica’s innovation technology pipeline and expertise in data science and analytics. This technology supports an important area of strategic focus and offers a leading data management solution when combined with the Io-Tahoe® suite of smart solutions. The Rokitt Astra technology, recently recognized by leading Gartner* analysts as a smart data discovery and modern stewardship solution, complements our existing data management capabilities, which include Data Tap, Fingerprinting and Concierge.

This represents Centrica Innovations’ first portfolio investment, following its commitment to invest £100 million over the next five years in start-ups, incubation and acceleration programs. It is directly aligned with the company’s customer-focused strategy to identify and invest in physical and digital technologies and innovative ideas that can deliver new products, offers and services to both residential and business customers.

Centrica’s innovation unit is already supporting the growth and commercialisation of its proprietary data management solution through the formation of Io-Tahoe LLC, the big data management solution company with expertise in data science, analytics and systems architecture. Io-Tahoe LLC will leverage Centrica’s in-house data management capability to external customers.

Mike Young, Centrica’s Group Chief Information Officer said: “Digital technology, particularly big data and the actionable insights provided by data analytics are influencing and accelerating change in many markets, including the energy market. Data science and analytics are core components of our long-term technology strategy. The acquisition of Rokitt Astra is an exciting and value-creating addition to our digital technological capability.”

Upon completion, the Rokitt Astra team will become employees of Io-Tahoe LLC. Charles Cameron, Group Director of Technology, Engineering and Centrica Innovations said: “Centrica Innovations will benefit from the substantial expertise in the area of data discovery offered by Rokitt’s employees across the US, India and the Ukraine, where operations will continue. We welcome the Rokitt Astra team to Io-Tahoe.”

Rokitt Co-Founders Oksana Sokolovsky and Rohit Mahajan said: “We are truly excited about the opportunity we have to continue to grow our business and the new achievements on the horizon through the combination of Rokitt Astra and Io-Tahoe.”

Centrica plc is an international energy and services company. Everything we do is focused on satisfying the changing needs of our customers. We supply energy and energy-related services to around 28 million customer accounts in the UK, Ireland and North America, through strong brands such as British Gas, Direct Energy and Bord Gáis Energy supported by around 12,000 engineers and technicians.

We are also developing new and innovative products and services for customers globally. Our Connected Home business has developed products such as the Hive smart thermostat and through our Distributed Energy & Power business we offer integrated energy solutions for commercial and industrial customers, including flexible generation, energy management systems, and battery storage. We also have an Energy Marketing & Trading business which manages commodity risk and provides wholesale market access for the Group, as well as offering route to market services for third parties and undertaking optimisation and trading activity.

Centrica continues to be active in gas and oil Exploration & Production, focusing on the UK, Netherlands and Norway and targeting production of between 40-50mmboe per annum. In Central Power Generation, we own five gas-fired power stations in the UK and a 20% interest in EDF Energy’s UK nuclear fleet. We also own the UK’s largest gas storage facility, Rough. For more information visit: www.centrica.com.

About Io-Tahoe Io-Tahoe LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centrica plc. Io-Tahoe is a big data management solution company with expertise in data science, analytics and systems architecture. The technology comprises four smart tools: Rokitt Astra, Data Tap, Fingerprinting and Concierge. For more information visit: www.io-tahoe.com.

About Rokitt Astra Rokitt is a technology company focused on solving the challenges of ‘DATA’ with the product Rokitt Astra—automatically discovers and self-learns data relationships up to 90%+ accuracy through complex algorithms developed and embedded in it. For more information, visit: www.rokittastra.com.

*Gartner, Inc. is the world’s leading information technology research and advisory company.

Io-Tahoe® is a registered trademark of Centrica plc. RokittAstra™ is a trademark of Centrica plc