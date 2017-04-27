PSI and JCA Global partner to drive the growth of Emotional Intelligence in business

PSI Talent Measurement , and JCA Global , the leading Emotional Intelligence consultancy, are working together to further extend the reach of the Emotional Intelligence Profile (EIP), a scientifically validated and industry recognised self-assessment measure of Emotional Intelligence. By adding this unique tool to PSI’s leading assessment catalogue, JCA Global and PSI are enabling HR professionals to use an additional route to access the EIP.

The benefits of nurturing Emotional Intelligence are now widely known, with the Harvard Business Review recently stating: “Importantly, unlike most of the competencies that make it into the HR zeitgeist of buzzwords, EQ is no fad.” In the current workplace, 67% of competencies essential to effective leadership performance are Emotional Intelligence related. Against this backdrop, it’s essential that organisations have a valid measure of EI, and the Emotional Intelligence Profile certainly fits the bill, having been used by over 20,000 leaders worldwide.

Commenting on the new alliance, Dan Hughes, Product Director at JCA said “We’ve always believed that Emotional Intelligence is a key success factor in people performance. By identifying the attitudes which underpin an individual’s thinking and feelings, we can gain better insight into what drives effective behaviour and enable sustainable change. We’re delighted that even more HR professionals will get access to our leading Emotional Intelligence tool through this partnership with PSI.”

Chris Small, Vice President International at PSI said “We’re excited to add the EIP to our catalogue in the UK – this means that our clients will be able to assess this important facet and use the results to steer their people performance strategies. Not only this, but they will also be able to combine EI results with results from other assessments, due to PSI’s innovative platform and some of the superb custom reporting options available. We’re looking forward to helping our customers to continue to deliver impactful assessment solutions, that drive organisational effectiveness.”

About JCA Global

JCA Global is the world’s leading Emotional Intelligence (EI) supplier: an international people development business, delivering sustainable advantage to businesses by improving performance, engagement and well-being amongst the people that work in them. As experienced business psychologists, JCA Global understands the reasons why organisations, teams and individuals behave as they do, and how to assess and change attitudes and behaviours to achieve positive business outcomes. It leads the way in developing Emotional Intelligence in organisations through the unique combination of state-of-the-art psychometrics and impactful consultancy, helping them perform to their full potential. For further information, please visit www.jcaglobal.com

About PSI

PSI Talent Measurement is the leading provider of talent measurement solutions that help organizations of all sizes hire, develop, and retain the right talent. Our comprehensive suite of over 500 industry-leading assessment tools, including the highly-regarded 16pf® assessment; innovative delivery and reporting technology; and consulting services offers a single source for streamlined people measurement.

Over 16,000 human resources and talent management professionals use PSI solutions to improve their hiring decisions, shorten time-to-fill, reduce recruiting costs, and increase talent performance and retention. PSI has over seventy years of experience providing worldwide testing solutions to corporations, federal and state government agencies, professional associations, certifying bodies and leading academic institutions.

For further information, please visit www.psionline.com/international

