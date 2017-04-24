Sporting News Multi-Platform Content Series, SN50: NFL Draft Presented by Wrangler®, Counts Down the Top 10 Draft Prospects Starting Today

Sporting News, a property of Perform Media, and one of the most iconic sports media brands worldwide, today starts its countdown of the top 10 overall NFL Draft prospects as part of its SN50: NFL Draft platform. Featuring analysis from Optimum Scouting, the multi-media experience features draft blurbs, video breakdowns, Instagram graphics and shorts, and lives on a responsively built digital hub. Sporting News and its advertising partner, Wrangler®, will also specifically honor the top 10 talents with co-branded plaques marking their designation as the future stars of this year’s draft class.

Sporting News’ content partner, Optimum Scouting, has established itself as an authority on the NFL Draft with detailed scouting reports and draft guides dating back a decade, by advising professional clients and pro teams, and aiding underclassmen in their own draft declaration decisions.

For Sporting News and Perform Media, this is the latest installment of their SN50 franchise which has included previous years’ NFL Drafts, the top talents in MLB, Goal 50’s top worldwide soccer players, and NXGN – soccer’s 50 most promising talents. Sporting News’ focus on enhancing the multi-platform experience for consumers, leagues and advertisers comes as sports fans are increasingly shifting their sports content consumption to mobile devices and social platforms. Visual-laden graphics and analysis combined with snack-able, mobile-friendly written and produced content across owned-and-operated and social sites make for a comprehensive, multi-media experience.

