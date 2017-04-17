Maniford Wins Best Asset Management Firm Award at the Chicago Wealth Awards

Maniford has been awarded Best Asset Management Firm at the Chicago Wealth Awards held in Chicago last Thursday.

The Chicago Wealth Awards recognize high performing investment firms and wealth advisors operating within the asset management industry and are a much sought-after industry accolade.

“We are very privileged to win the Best Asset Management Firm award,” said Maniford’s CEO Jayden Collison.

“Maniford has seen significant momentum since the launch of our four commodity funds in 2015. This award is testament to the strength of our asset management business, to the expertise and experience we have built up over the years, and most importantly the tireless efforts of our employees who are driven by a shared passion to provide superior investment returns and client experience.”

This award comes hot on the heels after the recent launch of the critically acclaimed Maniford Integrated Commodity High Yield Fund, testament to its tremendous success in investment performance.