‘FAR AWAY’ - Carly Paoli & Giovanni Caccamo Video Release

Today (3rd April 2017) sees the release of Far Away, the new duet performed by the magical pairing of Carly Paoli and Giovanni Caccamo. The song was written by Giuliano Sangiorgi and was first heard at the enthralling concert Music for Mercy, which took place at the ancient Roman Forum in July 2016 and broadcast live on Rai Uno.

Carly Paoli is a British classically trained singer with Italian roots who has already enchanted audiences all over the world: from Carnegie Hall in New York to Terme di Caracalla in Rome, from the O2 Arena inLondon to the Starhill Gallery in Kuala Lumpur. Carly added English lyrics to the second verse and chorus inspired by the passion and intensity of Giovanni’s music.

The multi-talented singer, composer and songwriter Giovanni Caccamo is from Sicily. From the outset of his career his talent was recognized by, amongst others, songwriter, Franco Battiato and Caterina Caselli who became Giovanni’s producer. In 2015 he was the winner of the prestigious Sanremo Festival and is now one of the most renowned Italian singers.

The vocals for Far Away were recorded at Air Studios, London, a renowned venue founded by Sir George Martin. With exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the recording session, the video follows the two singers from the architectural beauty of Air, formerly a church, to the outstanding live performance in the stunning Roman Forum.

