Virtual Reality Content Company Laduma Asks, ‘Where Do You Want To Go?’

Virtual Reality content company Laduma leads the VR offering at 2017’s MIPTV, allowing delegates to travel further than they would have ever expected, with the Laduma 360° World Tour.

MIPTV is the global marketplace for TV and digital content for all genres and all screens, with thousands of decision-makers and executives travelling to Cannes to do business. This year sees Virtual Reality taking centre stage for the first time, following the dramatic growth of the VR industry over the past year.



As well as showcasing its latest custom VR content, Laduma will also be demoing tours of Africa, North America and Europe, all from its extensive global library of 360° video, available to license or buy for the very first time. Laduma’s curated archive of licensable VR content contains footage from every corner of the world and attendees of MIPTV will be able to go wherever they choose. From the breathtaking plains of South Africa, to the underwater caves of the Yucatan and glittering lights of Tinseltown, viewers will be in control of their destination. Relax in a cool 60’s egg chair, scroll through 360° content choices from all over world, don a headset and settle back and experience the world in a new way.

‘The growth of the VR industry in the past year has been exceptional and we’re proud to have been a part of that’, said Executive Chairman of Laduma, Wayne Scholes ‘MIPTV brings together industry leaders across all areas of content, therefore as the lead partner for Virtual Reality, something everyone will be talking about, we know that the content we show has to exceed expectations. Our content will do that.’

Ted Baracos, Director, Market Development, Entertainment Division, Reed MIDEM, which organises MIPTV commented “We are delighted to have VR leaders Laduma as a Partner of the MIPTV VR Zone this year. Laduma will showcase for the first time at MIPTV their newest 360°, 3D, VR productions allowing attendees to be transported to some of the most iconic locations around the world.”

Laduma is a game-changing Virtual Reality content company that solves real brand challenges by creating captivating VR experiences. With offices in the UK, US and South Africa we produce truly ground-breaking 360° VR solutions to help iconic global brands tell their stories like never before.

Join the Laduma 360° World Tour at Palais -1. B2 - C1 during MIPTV.

