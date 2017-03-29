Sener wins Best Investment Strategy Firm at the US Investment Excellence Awards

Sener has been awarded the ‘Best Investment Strategy Firm’ at the US Investment Excellence Awards ceremony held in Florida last week.

The prestigious awards, which are based on independent performance analysis and are decided upon quantitative data, are awarded to firms who consistently deliver quality performance for their clients. The awards were developed to celebrate and recognize best practices, innovation, skill and dedication to investment management firms.

The win coincides with other recent awards for the firm, including International Finance Awards 2016’s ‘Innovation Excellence in Wealth Management’ and Finance Global Awards 2016 ‘Best Wealth Management Firm’.

Mr Spenser Brown, CEO of Sener (https://www.sntrader.com), said, “Over the past 10 years, Sener has transformed from the traditional wealth management business into a modern Wealth Manager, offering superior investment strategies, returns and client experience. We are delighted to have been recognized for the consistent levels of performance delivered to our clients.”

About US Investment Excellence Awards

The US Investment Excellence Awards committee spent months researching nominees and gathering votes from industry experts before deciding on the award winners. The committee is dedicated to working around the clock to provide a platform to the brightest, best performing and most deserving companies from across the investments landscape. They are fiercely passionate about recognizing outstanding achievement, game-changing innovation and stellar performance, and all of the awards are carefully tailored to provide detailed and in-depth analysis of the very best each market, industry, sector and region has to offer.

Sener Inc is ranked among one of the world's leading index futures and asset management firm. Established in 2007 in the United States of America, Sener offers comprehensive and independent solutions including advisory mandates, a full suite of in-house funds and direct investment opportunities. Uniting over 2000 specialized investment professionals globally, Sener boasts a comprehensive administrative support, state-of-the-art IT systems and excellent risk control protocols. From insight to action, Sener helps its clients better serve their own with more durable portfolios.