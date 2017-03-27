To the Pope, Carly Paoli has the voice of an angel: to others she is the new sensation of classical music

For Carly Paoli the super talented and beautiful young classical singer life is about to become very exciting. Her new album Singing My Dreams, is released on June 30th. In May she receives an award, Il Premio Barocco for her contribution to the arts and this week she is profiled in Glamour Italia magazine.

Interviewed by Ilaria Bellantoni, photographed by Luca Babini, and speaking fluent Italian, Carly lets us into the background to her career, her family, and her musical influences.

I always wanted to sing…When you have music in your soul, you can feel it right away.

As she tells Bellantoni, the importance that her family has always played for the young artiste has never been in doubt. She took her mother’s maiden name of ‘Paoli,’ in part to honour the woman - her mother Tina – that she is closest to and also in tribute to her Italian roots. Carly also gives a moving tribute to her late grandmother.

‘Glamour’ magazine chose to feature Carly in part because of her commitment to a British charitable foundation that looks after children with life threatening illnesses.

One minute she is duetting with Andrea Bocelli or José Carreras, the next she is taking sick children to see father Christmas in Lapland.

‘Glamour’ highlights both the beauty of Carly’s voice and her hypnotic and alluring presence in a series of stunning photographs. No wonder that Carly Paoli is becoming the artist that everybody is talking about.

Her new album Singing My Dreams will be released June 30th

