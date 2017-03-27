World’s first combination of CurQfen® and Turmacin® for the most fast acting, long lasting superior Curcumin supplement on the market

Developed by AOR, Curcumin Ultra combines superior free-form curcumin (CurQfen®) with water-soluble turmeric polysaccharides (Turmacin®) for a long lasting synergistic effect for inflammation and pain relief.

Curcumin is the active ingredient in the turmeric plant (Curcuma longa); a yellow spice commonly used in curry dishes. A substantial amount of pre-clinical and human clinical trials have highlighted the health-promoting effects of curcumin, namely its role as an antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving agent. Biochemical analysis has shown that curcumin is insoluble in water and gastrointestinal fluid due to its chemical structure. Other identified issues include, its rapid break down and elimination from the body, and the fact that it is poorly absorbed by cells. It also has difficulty crossing the blood brain barrier (BBB). All of these factors limit its use as an effective natural anti-inflammatory and pain reliever.

Consumers familiar with curcumin will know that there are a multitude of health products containing this ingredient on the market, and it can be nearly impossible to choose one that actually works. The main problem is that curcumin products exist using two forms, conjugated (the type that is not well absorbed) and unconjugated or better known as free-form which is easily absorbed by the body and the most effective form.

Curcumin Ultra is a new product from Canadian company, Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR), which unlike any other product on the market is a unique combination of free-form curcumin (CurQfen®) with water-soluble turmeric polysaccharides (Turmacin®). This new formulation overcomes the issues that most curcumin products face such as poor bioavailability, while also providing long lasting effects for 24 hours.

CurQfen® contains curcumin with fenugreek dietary fibre rich in galactomannans which have a unique property of binding with both lipid as well as with water soluble molecules enabling them to act as an excellent delivery system. Galactomannans also have a very high binding capacity of around 40 percent unlike other matrices or gels which are around 6 percent. Galactomannans easily bind and “coat” curcumin molecule thereby greatly improving its water solubility and bioavailability. Furthermore, galactomannans coating offer a protective effect against the conjugating enzymes present in the liver and thus ensuring very high plasma levels of free-form of curcumin. Approximately 75% of the curcumin in CurQfen® is in its bioactive free-form, and this is the only curcumin formulation on the market whereby the ratio of conjugated to free-form curcumin has been actually measured. Despite the fact that CurQfen® is water dispersible, it is not water-soluble. As such, AOR has combined it with Turmacin® , which contains water-soluble turmeric polysaccharides. This blend improves CurQfen® watersolubility, which further improves free-form bioavailability! Preliminary human clinical trials have shown promising effects of Turmacin® , namely its role as an anti-inflammatory agent in osteoarthritis.

Due to the unique and novel bioactive substances in Curcumin Ultra, the product works to combat a multitude of conditions including acute and chronic pain and inflammation. Curcumin Ultra is fast-acting and has increased stability in comparison to other curcumin products on the market, meaning Curcumin Ultra can stay in the blood for over 24 hours! Curcumin Ultra softgels have been formulated and manufactured to contain 153 mg of CurQfen® , and 84 mg of Turmacin® . The softgel format is perfect for fast acting relief.

About Advanced Orthomolecular Research (AOR)

AOR Inc., a Canadian-based company with headquarters in Calgary, Canada, has an established reputation over the last 25 years as being one of the most advanced supplement formulators in the world. AOR endeavors to bring something new to the supplement world: not just new supplements, but a new spirit. AOR is built around the pillars of innovative research, scientific integrity, quality manufacturing, and consumer education. "Orthomolecule" was a term coined by Linus Pauling, who is the founder of orthomolecular medicine and a Nobel Prize winner in 1954 and 1962. Orthomolecular refers to "the right amount of the right substances delivered to the right place in the body at the right time."