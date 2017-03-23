David Hasselhoff – The Official World-Fan-Cruise (with exclusive VIDEO)

Fans from all over the world will meet on 4th of November 2017 on board of the cruise ship Costa Favolosa.

Exclusive David Hasselhoff interview, downloadable for broadcast outlets: HD video

In about half a year, the Costa Favolosa will prepare for David Hasselhoff´s appearance. You will have to decide quickly if you want to join THE HOFF on this once-in-a-lifetime cruise.

A selection of cabins is still available, but going fast. So sign up quickly.

In the video offered for broadcast, David Hasselhoff talks about all the planned activities on board.

His great star power and his talent as an entertainer will make the cruise unforgettable. Join him and Team Hoff on board.

Quotes from David Hasselhoff:

Come party Hoff style! Rock and Roll on the sea with me and my team!

Movie night, “Meet and Greet”, I'll be singing all my hits and perform an intimate evening of songs from Broadway to the West End.

Don't miss your chance to really get to know one another!! Love David

4th to 9th November 2017 on Costa Favolosa

Savona (Italy) – Rome (Italy) – Barcelona (Spain) – Marseille (France) – Savona (Italy)



Starting at 799 EUR per person (based on inside cabin double occupancy) - Detailed programme

Booking and information: www.georeisen.com/hasselhoff (available also in English)