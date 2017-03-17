Greycon improve production throughput at Pyroll with their central planning solution

Pyroll Converting recently appointed Greycon to implement their central planning solution, opt-Studio, across 4 of Pyroll converting locations in Europe. The implementation started at the beginning of February 2017 with a pilot mill in the Netherlands and is due to go live by the end of May 2017. Greycon will install opt-Studio at a further 3 mills by the end of 2017.

Pyroll Group is one of the leading paper, cardboard, paperboard, and plastic converters in the Nordic countries, with operations spanning fourteen locations. Pyroll converting provides sheeting and rewinding services handling over 300,000 tons of paper and paperboard annually. Pyroll is the leader in its field in Europe and a pioneer even globally.

Jarmo Sara, Production Director, at Pyroll Converting commented “We are looking forward to complete the implementation of Greycon’s solution and the improvements it will allow for our production. Pyroll looks forward to the already justified improvements in overall production efficiency and thus an increase in production capacity. The multisite schedule optimisation capability allows Pyroll to utilise centralised production planning to support global customer service. Integrating Greycon’s planning solution with our current ERP system will bring our planners and management the extra time needed for moving from reactive-based decision making to proactive-based instead.”



Before the implementation Greycon and Pyroll executed a comparison in order to find out how the schedules created by opt-Studio would compare with the current system at Pyroll. Substantial savings were identified in this head to head comparison convincing Pyroll management to progress to solution implementation and further roll-outs.



Jari Kaukiainen, Business Development manager, EMEA, at Greycon says: “The implementation of opt-Studio will bring multiple benefits to Pyroll.The optimised schedules will improve the production throughput and will allow Pyroll to accept extra sheeting capacity for the customers. Since the system will manage the scheduling of the orders automatically, the effort of the planners will go towards analysing and optimisation instead of the routine work to feed orders and sequence them into the ERP-system.”

Greycon is the world’s leading provider of production planning, scheduling and manufacturing execution systems that have been designed specifically for coil-based & flat sheet industries. Greycon operate throughout the world. Greycon’s strength is the extensive range of specialist software solutions for Paper & Board, Plastic Films & Flexible Packaging, Nonwovens, Metals and Converting industries supported by powerful optimisation algorithms and a highly experienced team of consultants.

