Mash Music Remote - ALL Music ONE Place!

FINALLY, music fans can access the MASH MUSIC REMOTE - ALL your music in ONE Place! Mash Music Remote simplifies how music fans share their love of music with their friends

“Mash is all about Music and respecting musicians; the content creators” Nicky Night Time, Co-Founder, Mash in Music

The Mash Music Remote control enables fans to Mash playlists with friends in real time, by freely adding hour long sets from Soundcloud, beside their favourite three-minute pop songs from YouTube, Dropbox or Mash Mates platforms.

MASH Music Remote control allows you to connect and share music with friends in real time, mobile to mobile, no app required for listeners! Unlike any other platform!

“Now you can Mash the right music, in real time, while amplifying the distribution channel opportunities of the existing music platforms in today’s booming world of mobile music streaming” - Reff Sykes, Co-Founder, Mash in Music.

Today, MASH in Music launches its first release of the Mash Music Remote in Sydney (9th March) and it is now available on the Apple App Store to download!

Imminently Mash will complement this simple music solution for fans by adding Magnets, the world’s first (B2B2C) mixed reality entertainment platform connecting artists, brands and fans in real time. Stay tuned via our MASH Music Remote app for more rad updates on Magnets, where big name artists will be dropping tracks, tickets and products in your city soon!

