Four Female Artists, Four Solo Exhibits: “Athena Shrugged”

“Athena Shrugged” is a series of four solo exhibits by important emerging and established female artists. The exhibition series fills virtually all of the 2017 calendar at Long-Sharp Gallery’s New York Project Space, 24 West 57th St, New York, Suite 606. It kicks off March 8 and ends December 16.

Jamea Richmond-Edwards, If You Look Closely You Will See God, 2014, Ink, pastel & mixed media collage on paper

In 1971, Linda Nochlin penned her groundbreaking essay "Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?" Her answer in part was that traditions and institutions were pragmatic in their representation of women. According to gallery owner Rhonda Long-Sharp,“It is the responsibility of galleries, museums and auction houses to demonstrate by word and deed that talented female artists have equal importance in the artworld.”

She adds “[T]his responsibility could be no greater than it is today.” With great respect and solidarity, “Long-Sharp Gallery is honored to launch Athena Shrugged, a series of solo exhibits by four spectacularly talented female artists in one of the world’s greatest and innovative art cities.” The featured artists are:

Constance Edwards Scopelitis: A student of renowned female figurative artist Isabel Bishop, Edwards Scopelitis was on the jury’s short list for “Art Prize 2016.” Her works can be found in museum exhibitions and important corporate and private collections throughout the United States and Europe. A 2013 Eli Lilly Artist Renewal Grant pushed Edwards Scopelitis into the new body of work which is the genesis for her solo exhibit at Long-Sharp Gallery’s New York Project Space, March 8 - April 22, 2017.

Jamea Richmond-Edwards: Given her recent inclusion in the Katzen Museum’s “Art and Social Justice” exhibition , as well as the fact that her works are in very important public collections (in the US and Dakar), it is not surprising to find Jamea Richmond-Edwards listed among the 10 Female Artists of Color on the Rise (The Root, 2016) and 40 Black Artists You Should Know (Huff Post, 2013). Her works have also been featured in Fox Network’s hit series “Empire.” Her solo exhibit takes place April 26-June 17, 2017.

Sabina Klein: Klein’s works are in numerous important museum, public, corporate, and private collections. Klein studied with Stanley William Hayter and Krishna Reddy and worked with Louise Nevelson -- among several other artworld notables. Klein served as a long-time faculty member at the Parson’s School of Art & Design. Her solo exhibition will open at Long-Sharp Gallery’s New York Project Space on September 6, 2017 and close on October 21, 2017.

Tatyana Fazlalizadeh: The creator of the “Stop Telling Women to Smile” public art movement, Fazlalizadeh’s works have been exhibited at several museums. She was listed on Forbe’s 30 under 30 list (2015) and has been profiled in the NY Times and on NPR. Her works have been featured on BET, Oxygen, and in Spike Lee’s “Da Sweet Blood of Jesus.” She was included in the Art for Obama portfolio (2009) curated by S. Fairy and J. Gross. Her solo exhibition runs from Oct 25-Dec 16, 2017.

A preview of Athena Shrugged will launch at New York’s “Art on Paper” (Long-Sharp Gallery Booth A-4, March 2-5, 2017, Pier 36). Athena Shrugged, Reprise , a group exhibit featuring works by each of the four featured artists, will take place in Long-Sharp’s Indianapolis location from November-December 2017. Long-Sharp Gallery is a certified Woman’s Business Enterprise (WBE) and Long-Sharp is a member of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO).