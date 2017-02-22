PDC BIG LAUNCHES SECURE AND REUSABLE ID KIDS WRISTBANDS, MINIMISING RISK AND PROVIDING PEACE-OF-MIND FOR FAMILIES IN RETAIL, LEISURE AND ENTERTAINMENT SPACES

PDC BIG, global industry leader in People Identification has enhanced its range of ID solutions with reusable and secure ID Kids personalised wristbands for children. With this innovative product, PDC BIG strengthens its market leadership across the events, leisure and entertainment, retail, local authorities, education and family-support sectors.

The PDC BIG ID Kids wristbands are an excellent solution for families and guardians to use in venues and public places, minimising risks to child safety. Losing sight of a child can happen to anybody and it is traumatic for both adults and children. It is estimated that 90 percent of families globally are affected by accidental wandering in public places. Most parents or guardians will briefly lose sight of their child at some point when visiting open or public spaces such as shopping malls, entertainment, leisure and sport facilities, fairs and festivals, campsites, amusement parks, beaches, stations and airports, making the wristbands a “must have” solution. Parents who used the ID Kids wristbands in such places confirmed that the fact that the wristbands are secure and reusable provided them with priceless peace-of-mind.

The ID Kids wristbands are completely child-friendly and safe – they are colourful, fun, comfortable and designed for small hands. The water-resistant wristbands are highly secure and effective in all-weather. They are reusable and secured with locking snaps which are too strong for children to open. Meanwhile children have the freedom to move around and participate in various activities.

Families and guardians can purchase these wristbands when visiting such venues and handwrite their contact numbers. Their colourful, fun and highly-visible designs provide tangible assurance and security for families in public spaces, while venues can maximise brand awareness through customisation with brand elements and other promotional features.

William Boyle, PDC BIG UK Account Manager said, “With the ID Kids wristbands, we know we have a practical and winning solution. Losing a child is every venue operator, guardian or parent’s nightmare, and the ID Kids wristbands work to minimise this risk. The fact that children can wear these personalised wristbands makes all the difference. Initial feedback from both parents and venues already confirms their popularity.”

He continued, “It is an ingenious and cost-effect solution, manufactured to the highest international quality standards and designs. Even when branded, the wristbands have enough space for handwritten emergency contact details. As a parent commented - it is the perfect solution for child safety on school trips, outings, sports and other activities.”

PDC BIG is synonymous with innovative solutions that revolve around security, quality, brand and ease of use. Its comprehensive range of ID solutions includes name badges, wristbands, lanyards and accessories for badges. They are used globally within Leisure, Entertainment, Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality and Events industries. Part of the Brady Corporation, it processes more than two million name badges, a billion wristbands, half a million lanyards and 13 million business cards each year for companies of all sizes and across all industries from its global manufacturing facilities.

