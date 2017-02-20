NYA International announces new director appointments

Global risk management and crisis response consultancy, NYA International, has announced the appointments of Tim Lambon as Director of Crisis Response and James Chiacchia as Regional Operations Director (Americas). The positions are the latest appointments following the company’s expansion into regional offices in New York and Singapore last year.

Tim Lambon is uniquely qualified to lead NYA’s specialist response team, which is one of the largest in the industry with experience advising on 80-100 crisis incidents each year since 1990. After almost five years with Rhodesia’s (now Zimbabwe) Special Forces, Lambon spent the next 25 years as an international journalist specialising in war reporting. Lambon covered almost every theatre of conflict from the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan in 1979 to Israel’s invasion of Lebanon in 2006. After covering the 2003 Iraq War and events in the Middle East, Lambon became Deputy Foreign Editor of the UK’s Channel 4 News, before working as a response consultant within the industry, advising on more than 50 crisis cases before joining NYA.

Based in NYA’s new office on Water Street in New York, James Chiacchia will oversee NYA’s rapidly growing risk management services in the Americas. Chiacchia is an accomplished leader and joins NYA from a multinational travel risk management and emergency evacuation provider, having also spent over 10 years working in business development and account management for a $4.8 billion global manufacturer. After earning his Juris Doctor from New England Law, Massachusetts-borne Chiacchia served 28 years in the United States Marine Corps, where he earned the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and was awarded the Bronze Star among other decorations.

Alex Kemp, Managing Director of NYA International, comments:

“After a thorough and rigorous selection process, both Tim Lambon and James Chiacchia emerged as outstanding candidates to join our specialist global team. Tim brings unique experience and understanding to the rapidly evolving field of crisis response, while James brings a wealth of knowledge and proven leadership abilities in the field of risk management. It’s an exciting time as we build on our success from our London headquarters into offices in New York and Singapore, and I look forward to the energy and breadth of perspective Tim and James will bring to NYA.”

NYA International is a leading global risk management and crisis response consultancy that helps organisations to maximise opportunities and operate successfully in complex environments. NYA helps clients to understand the threats and vulnerabilities to their people, assets and international operations, improve their resilience and effectively mitigate and manage a wide range of security-related problems and crises. www.nyainternational.com