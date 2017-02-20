SUN GARDENS DUBROVNIK JOINS THE LEADING HOTELS OF THE WORLD, LTD.

Today, Sun Gardens Dubrovnik announced it has become a member of The Leading Hotels of the World (Leading Hotels), a prestigious collection of independent luxury hotels. The resort, situated along Croatia’s dramatic Adriatic coastline, has continued to deliver the exceptional levels of service recognised by the Leading Hotels, ultimately bringing forth the designation to the award-winning destination resort.

Julian Houchin, Commercial Director for the Management company, said of the announcement, “We are delighted to officially become a member of The Leading Hotels of the World and sit alongside the many other luxury hotels and resorts recognised around the world for being leaders in the hospitality industry. It is a testament to our commitment to exceeding our guests expectations and we look forward to continuing to elevate our guests’ experience together with Leading Hotels and are committed to surpassing the standards by which the company holds its partners accountable to.”

“We are very pleased to welcome Sun Gardens Dubrovnik to our collection of uncommon, independent luxury hotels,” said Deniz Omurgonulsen, Vice President, Membership, The Leading Hotels of the World. “Bringing a new level of sophisticated resort living to the warm and welcoming Adriatic coast, the hotel immerses its guests in this much sought-after destination, providing discerning, curious travellers with an enriching and distinctly local experience.”

The 408-room resort, comprising of a five star 201-key hotel and 207 one, two and three bedroom residences, is an established luxury beacon, situated just 11 kilometres from the UNESCO World Heritage city of Dubrovnik, within the community of Orašac. Since it’s opening, Sun Gardens Dubrovnik has successfully positioned itself as one of Europe’s leading luxury resorts attracting families, couples and individuals from over 100 countries. Furthermore, it has firmly secured its place as one of Europe’s leading destination resorts appealing to conference organisers looking for a new and exciting venue for incentives and product launches.

Set directly on the coast with expansive views of the sea, the resort facilities include a world-class Spa by OCCO, a sports centre, a variety of restaurants and bars, featuring local and international cuisine, a supermarket and shops and extensive conference facilities.

The Spa by OCCO has continually been voted as one of the best spas in the world and has been widely recognised as one of the most comprehensive along the Dalmatian coast. From a Thalassotherapy Spa Bath with an invigorating 252 power jets to an indoor pool and extensive range of treatments including a traditional coal sauna, salt sauna, hammam and aromatherapy steam room, the spa caters for new and discerning spa goers.

For more information on Sun Gardens Dubrovnik, visit: www.sungardensdubrovnik.com

Comprised of more than 375 hotels in over 75 countries, Leading Hotels is a collection of uncommon luxury hotels. Rooted in the locations in which they are found, members embody the very essence of their destination. Through varied styles of architecture and design and distinct cultural experiences enhanced by passionate people, the collection is for the curious traveller looking for their next discovery. Established in 1928 by several influential and forward-thinking European hoteliers, Leading Hotels has an eight-decade-long commitment to providing remarkable, authentic travel experiences.

The company selects only hotels that meet its high standards for quality and distinctiveness, resulting in a curated portfolio of hotels united not by what makes them the same, but the details that make them different. Leaders Club is the company’s exclusive two-tiered guest loyalty program, consisting of like-minded travellers seeking uncommon travel experiences. The program provides its members with personalised service and exclusive travel benefits to enhance their stays at any Leading Hotel around the world.

For more information visit: www.lhw.com, Facebook at www.Facebook.com/LeadingHotels and Instagram @leadinghotelsoftheworld