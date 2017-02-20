AN EXCLUSIVE SHOWCASE OF LUXURY PROPERTIES IN SOUTH EAST ASIA AWAITS TO BE UNVEIL THIS FEBRUARY

Over the years, Singaporeans and especially property investors have been grasping the opportunity to invest in overseas properties. With a high average net worth and a limited local property market opportunity, many are on the hunt abroad for a suitable investment that doubles as a vacation home.

DOT Property will be unveiling its exclusive showcase of luxury properties with some of the region’s best developers from 20th to 26th February 2017 in the upscale premium shopping mall - ION Orchard. You can expect to preview one of the best collection of the award winning and luxurious properties from throughout Southeast Asia, including Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia. This includes highlights such as Sansiri, Major Developments, DMCI, UM Land, and many more.

With many of the developers set to offer exclusive deals and packages to cater to your investment needs at The International Property Show, this is one property show you won’t want to miss. Whether you are looking for a vacation home or a property to add on to your investment portfolio, there is something worth to explore for everyone.

WHY YOU SHOULD VISIT THE INTERNATIONAL PROPERTY EXHIBITION?

• It showcases current projects of 11 leading real estate developers, offering the perfect shop window for property investments throughout Southeast Asia – all under one roof.

• Leading and biggest developers from surrounding countries will provide purchase and investment advices. • Special deals will only be available-on-site.

• Developments are from Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and even Cyprus regions by renowned and award winning developers.

As quoted by Andrew Davis, Managing Director of DOT Expo, he said: “For property investors looking to invest across Asia, The International Property Show at ION Orchard is the ideal location to find amazing deals with the region’s best developers. Clients will certainly find the investment or vacation property of their dreams!”

To find out more about this event, you may visit: http://www.dot-expo.com/event/ion-orchard-singapore-feb-2017

Date: 20th – 26th February 2017 Time: 10AM – 10PM Venue: ION Orchard, Basement Four (B4) Free entry for everyone

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT THE ESTEEMED LIST OF PARTICIPATING DEVELOPERS FROM SOUTH EAST ASIA PHILIPPINES:

Top developers from the Philippines will be showcasing their exclusive properties collections.

DMCI, Philippines: DMCI was the first Filipino developer to sign up for the event and they will be featuring Prisma Residences and Oak Harbor Residences. DMCI Homes residential communities are created with distinct architectural design concepts that show first class development features. Built to contain only a limited number of housing units for residents, all DMCI Homes communities are exclusive. They will be joined by Filipino real estate heavyweight, Robinsons Land Corporation. As one of the most respected and recognized names in the Real Estate Industry, they consistently create innovative and outstanding lifestyle products and business solutions that revolutionize the way people live and work. With a booming middle class and high demand for properties, the Philippines is seen as being an attractive investment destination with high rental yields possible.

THAILAND: City and beach projects on display from Thai homebuilders.

With affordable prices, increasing demand and stunning locations, Thailand makes sense for Singaporean investors who want a property that provides steady returns and yet be used as a vacation property. A record number of tourists visited Thailand in 2016 with beach havens Pattaya and Phuket among the most popular locations.

Estate Master Co.Ltd, Thailand: Ka Villa Phuket, a stunning project comprising of pool villas, will be one of the developments from the island on display. Developer Estate Master has announced that it will be offering a special discount for buyers that book and pay a deposit at the show. Everyday is a holiday in Ka Villa Phuket. Featured here is a 3BR Pool Villa.

Major Development Public Co. Ltd, Thailand: It is a property development with a focus in high-end condominium that emphasizes on luxurious and exclusive lifestyles. The company had continuously invested in R&D for construction standard exceptional architecture and interior design, as well as employing high quality materials, making its projects on par to those of international standards. It will be on hand showing off two of its much talked about Bangkok projects, Marque Sukhumvit and Muniq Sukhumvit 23.

Coupled with a few more promising developer from Thailand, it’s a complete show hand of exquisite properties of choice. Blue Sky Asset Plus will be displaying its Grand Florida Beachfront Condo Resort Pattaya while Siamnuwat is also going to be promoting developments at The International Property Show. Sansiri, one of Thailand’s most renowned developers, has announced it will have projects from Bangkok, Pattaya and Phuket for sale during the show. With over 32 years of experience and hundreds of projects across Thailand, including two hotels and a Muniq Sukhumvit 23 residential project in Kensington, London; Sansiri is widely regarded as Thailand’s leading developer of quality houses, townhouses and condominiums. They are also Thailand’s only fully integrated property developer, providing comprehensive services that go far beyond those of traditional developers.

MALAYSIA: Golden Opportunities Present at The International Property Show

One of the best types of real estate investment is the serviced apartment. Everything is taken care of for you by the property manager meaning all you need to do is collect your yields. United Malayan Land BHD, Malaysia: UMLand is one of the premier developers in Malaysia. In 2015, they were awarded the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2015 and the top ten developer of Malaysia under the BCI Asia Awards 2015. They will have two serviced apartment projects on display. One will be in the heart of Johor Bahru’s business district and managed by four-star hospitality firm Amari while the second project is in Iskandar and managed by the ONYX Hospitality Group.

INDONESIA: Paradise found in nearby Indonesia

With restrictions on foreign owners in Indonesia being relaxed, this exciting market has drawn more interest from Singaporean buyers in the past year. Many buyers opt for Bali or Jakarta, but the Bintan Islands are quite interesting for those considering a vacation property. Only a short 45 minutes boat ride from Singapore, Avara Resort, which will be at The International Property Show, feels a world away offering residents a dream of lifestyle and a true island paradise.

CYPRUS: EU citizenship possible in Cyprus with property purchase

Pafilia Property Developers will be promoting their beautiful Pafilia project in Cyprus at the show. Those who purchase a unit at Pafilia will be eligible to receive EU Citizenship within three to six months with a EUR 2 million real estate investment. Anyone making a purchase of EUR 300,000 or more are guaranteed permanent residency within two months. Pafilia is a Cyprus property developer with its head office based in Paphos Cyprus. Over the last 30 years the Cypriot property Development Company has established a reputation for quality and excellence. They are the leading property development company in terms of build quality, premier locations, after sales service and financial advice to help you secure the right investment.

Pafilia custom build villas are constructed to the highest standards, with years of experience and team of experts including architects, civil engineers and interior designers. Every detail of the property is considered creating you a home that can truly reflect your personality and individuality.

