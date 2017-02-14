RDM Selects Greycon for Centralised Planning & Manufacturing Execution Systems Renewal Program at its European Board Mills

RDM recently appointed Greycon to implement a new manufacturing execution system for their board mills throughout Europe.

RDM is the second largest European producer of recycled carton board. The different types of cardboard produced by the Group target all packaging and publishing applications.

Greycon will be implementing the entire Greycon Suite of modules for the paper & board industry. This includes: opt-Studio® for centralised planning and scheduling, X-Trim® for trim optimisation and GreyconMill™ for production tracking, process integration and despatching. In parallel, RDM selected Microsoft AX as the centralised ERP system.



The implementation started in May 2016 with the group template and will be rolled-out to a total of six mills; three in Italy, two in France, one in Germany plus one converting centre in Italy.



The new system is expected to bring numerous benefits to RDM. One benefit will be enhanced visibility and transparency across the operations enabling RDM to manage all areas of the business through centralised ERP, planning tools and integrated production reporting.



Some key features of Greycon’s solution are: focus on optimisation to improve the production efficiency, multi-site planning, customer service functions (consolidating the orders status and information from planning & production, offering ATP/CTP functionality).



Abder Guezour, VP Global Sales at Greycon commented: “We are very pleased with the progress at RDM, we believe the Greycon Suite and Microsoft AX system will minimise the manual, repetitive and time consuming tasks and in consequence streamline RDM’s production processes saving both time and money. The replacement of the legacy and mill-based systems by an integrated and modern solution will allow the group to minimise the IT risks, fulfil its objective of adopting the best practices between the mills and support the growth of the business.”

“We are looking forward to the completion of this project, with the new system in place; this will give us more time to dedicate to our core business analysis and strategic thinking.”says Daniele Gatti, CIO from RDM.

Greycon is the world’s leading provider of production planning, scheduling and manufacturing execution systems that have been designed specifically for roll-based & flat sheet industries. Greycon operate throughout the world. Greycon’s strength is the extensive range of specialist software solutions for Paper & Board, Plastic Films & Flexible Packaging, Nonwovens, Metals and Converting industries supported by powerful optimisation algorithms and a highly experienced team of consultants.

RDM Group is the leading Italian and second-ranked European producer of cartonboard based on recycled material. The different types of cartonboard that RDM produce targets all packaging and publishing applications. It has a production capacity splitted among several mills in Italy, France and Germany. The RDM products are offered through different brands to meet the customers’ requirements and to achieve a widespread presence in Italy, as well as in all European countries. Following the recent acquisition of Cascades s.a.s., French company which operates in the virgin-fiber cartonboard business, RDM is today a leading Group with more than 1 million tons per year of installed capacity.

