PDC BIG RELEASES AN UPGRADED SELFIT® GLOBAL - A MORE INTUITIVE AND FASTER UDPATE TO ENHANCE THE AWARD-WINNING TOTAL INDUSTRY SOLUTION FOR EVENT AND CONFERENCE ORGANISERS

PDC BIG, global industry leader in People Identification (ID), and acknowledged specialist for conferences, events, festivals and hospitality, has released an update of its award-winning Selfit® Global system for high-quality reusable branded name badges, inserts and wristbands. This release enhances the only complete industry solution with faster and more intuitive features, and introduces new onsite printing for wristbands.

Following its launch in 2012, the innovative and successful Selfit® Global is now used by businesses of all sizes and across industries. Comments such as “Since using your Selfit® badge system, the time I spend preparing badges has been halved. And the design, service and simplicity are wonderful!” and “ Our delegates are always impressed with how quickly and easily we can make up badges for them on site, it makes our last minute changes a lot less stressful, and sets off a great first impression of our organisation!” demonstrate the system’s popularity and its superiority to other products on the market.

This upgrade brings Selfit® Global up-to-date to easily handle mobile technologies and advanced customer expectations. The upgraded system includes state-of-the-art software, badges, inserts, wristbands, accessories and onsite portable printers. It introduces reinforced brand and presentation aspects, including modifications in formatting for better handling of long names and job titles, and the ability to use proprietary or pc-based fonts, ensuring that brand and font consistency is retained across all products. Other improvements include enhancements in user access, with features that save time such as the ability to save templates, effortless formatting for layout and reporting, and easier print functions for Selfit® badges, credit card sized badges, Clearspec wallets and personalised wristbands.

The Selfit® Global system is designed to achieve flawless, professional and image-enhancing people ID for events – anywhere, anytime. Developed with expert industry knowledge, customer insights and the mobile work-space in mind, the web-based system is proven to save time and remove the stress and hassles typically associated with registrations at conferences, festivals and events. As Abbie Smith, The PA Club Membership Manager recently remarked, “Today, our registration and badging system is so efficient and practical, and the badges are much smarter looking than the ones we had before.” Managing Director Michael Hislop echoed her words, saying, “Selfit® badges have worked very well for us. The PA Club is still growing and they will continue to play an important part as we look to connect our members across Europe and the US.”

Selfit® Global continues to be a future-proofed system, and can be downloaded or accessed online for use in the office or on-site. Overall, it enhances the overall presentation and branding experience, making it a faster, more intuitive and seamless application that is truly mobile. A demo and brochure of Selfit® Global is available at http://www.big.co.uk/Page/Selfit and here.

Mark Owers, PDC BIG UK Sales Manager said, “Selfit® Global is the only complete name badge and wristband system that allows you to prepare and print at your office, on site at events, or anywhere with an internet connection – on the move or at your desk. Our upgrade brings it in line with the increased usage of mobile technologies and wearable IDs which have gained so much ground in these last few years. The new features are intuitive; although support by phone is available should customers need it. The system updates automatically and customers will be notified when this takes place. Selfit® Global was always an innovative solution, and customers that are already using the upgrade find that the enhanced features continue to make it a seamless and stress-free experience that eliminates messy and last-minute registrations and handwritten name badges.”

He continued, “With the added benefit of onsite preparation and printing of customisable wristbands, Selfit® Global retains its leadership position. Wristbands have grown in popularity as a cool “must-have” people ID for many events, festivals and open-space activities. The upgraded Selfit® Global keeps you firmly in charge - with full access to wristband customisation features such as flexible design and editing, increased options for onsite event control and security using barcodes and visitor tracking, great social media interaction and use of marketing tools such as promotions and limited-time special offers, all with real-time reports - allowing you to fully manage your events while maximising your brand presence.”

PDC BIG is synonymous with innovative solutions that revolve around ease of use, brand, presentation, quality and security. Its comprehensive range of ID solutions includes name badges, wristbands, lanyards and accessories. They are used globally within Events, Conferences, Leisure, Entertainment, Hospitality, Retail and Healthcare industries. Part of the Brady Corporation, it processes more than two million name badges, a billion wristbands, half a million lanyards and 13 million business cards each year for companies of all sizes and across all industries from its global manufacturing facilities.

