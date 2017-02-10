Laduma Creates Ground-Breaking VR To Reveal BT Sport Industry Awards Official Shortlist

Laduma’s Virtual Reality technology will be at the heart of this year’s BT Sport Industry Awards with the Official Shortlist set to be revealed in a way never seen before. Each of those shortlisted in 15 categories will experience a bespoke and immersive piece of VR on a custom, branded cardboard VR headset.

Virtual reality content company delivers another first by revealing the Official Shortlist of the prestigious BT Sport Industry Awards 2017 in VR headsets

“We’ve seen some fantastic use of VR within the sport industry over the course of the past year,”said Alex Coulson, Executive Director, Sport Industry Group. “Some of the best examples have been created by Laduma, who are experts in the space, and that made it an easy decision to not only incorporate Virtual Reality into today’s announcement but to partner with one of the very best companies in the business.”

Laduma has created content for the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, NFL teams such as the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as the LA Galaxy over the past few months. And this latest partnership with the BT Sport Industry Awards is the chance to showcase VR to even more top brands.

“We are proud of the work we have done with some of the biggest names in world sport over the past 12 months,” said Laduma chief executive officer Ben Smith. “We know all about the hard work that goes on behind the scenes and the recognition that deserves. So we jumped at the chance to create an experience, which helps to celebrate that endeavour and creativity. And we are excited to be able to bring our 3D 360° VR to help create a truly memorable announcement for such a fantastic awards ceremony.”

The 2017 BT Sport Industry Awards will take place on April 27 at Battersea Evolution in London.

Laduma is the game-changing virtual reality content company that solves real brand challenges through unique virtual experiences. We provide commercial solutions and brand engagement through the power of visual storytelling. With offices in the UK, US and South Africa we create unique cinematic 3D 360° VR content for iconic global brands to tell their stories like never before.

